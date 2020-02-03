comscore Zenfone Max Pro M2 Android 10 beta update rolls out | BGR India
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Android 10 beta update released

This current Android 10 update for the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is the final OS update for the device.

  • Published: February 3, 2020 1:44 PM IST
After rolling out Android 10 beta update for Zenfone Max Pro M1 and ROG Phone 2, the Taiwanese smartphone maker is now expanding the update to the Zenfone Max Pro M2 as well. This new update is based on the latest Android 10 operating system along with the two-month-old December 2019 security patch.

Asus is rolling out the Android 10 beta update for smartphone users based in India and France, PiunikaWeb reports. The new beta update brings the software build version to V17.2018.1912.409, and its firmware size is about 1.61GB. Alongside the Android 10 OS, the update also bumps up the security patch to December 2019.

As per the company’s official statement, This current update for the device is the final OS update. The smartphone had previously received its one major OS upgrade in the past. Users can expect the new stable version update to arrive soon.

The Android 10-based beta update for the Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphone brings changes in the overall UI design. The new software update also includes a system-wide dark mode, redesigned icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features with the update include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 features, specifications

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The device also features a fingerprint sensor along with a 5,000mAh battery capacity.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, micro-USB 2.0 port for charging.

