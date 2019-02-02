Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets Android Pie beta program in India, roll out seems imminent

Asus introduced the Zenfone Max Pro M1 last year in a strategic partnership with Flipkart. During the launch, the company announced that the Zenfone Max Pro series will come with stock Android and promised timely updates. While the devices have received updates at regular intervals, the consumers have been waiting for the major Android update. Now, the Taiwanese giant has announced the Beta Power User Program, which gives access to early Android Pie beta release in order to gather feedband and consumer testing. Post testing the Pie beta release, the company will offer it as an OTA update to all users.

The beta program is now open for the Zenfone Max Pro M2 users, allowing power users access to the official Android Pie beta update. The update is meant to be tested by those who are willing to spare their device or don’t use it as their primary smartphone. Asus has also confirmed that there will be no downgrade option for beta power users unless they wish to quit the program and move back to stable software.

So, those who are willing to share their IMEI, Serial Number and current firmware number with Asus to enable the best test,can go ahead and sign up for the beta program by clicking on this link, http://asus.in/beta-testing/. Once you register. Once registered, Asus will send an email to those who get selected for the program.

Asus has not confirmed which other devices will get the update but it is starting the beta program with the Zenfone Max Pro M2. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 was launched in December as the challenger to Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. While the device launched with Oreo, it will be updated to Android Pie soon. The smartphone starts at Rs 12,999 in India.