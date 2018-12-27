Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 FOTA update rolling out with an improved camera and November Android security patch

Asus India has just announced the rollout of a new update for its Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2. The company revealed that a new FOTA update with version number IN-15.2016.1811.177 is currently rolling out. The company also added the official changelog of the update to make it easier for users to see the changes in the update. This new update comes days after the company rolled out a new update for its Zenfone 5 and Zenfone Max Pro M1. This is the first update for the device after the company launched the device in India about two weeks back.

According to the changelog of the update, the update brings optimizations to the camera on the device along with updates to the audio performance. Asus has also taken this chance to improve the fingerprint and touch firmware of the device along with the update. The update has also improved the “display edge” on the device. Last but not least, Asus has updated the Android security patch to November 2018. That said, the latest version of Android security patch is December 2018 with the January 2019 security patch days away from the launch.

Similar to almost all software updates, it is likely that Asus will roll out this update in a phased, incremental manner. This means that the update will only reach a very small number of users in the beginning and then later reach the rest of the devices. This is to ensure that no serious system bugs ship out with the update.

Most companies follow this rollout strategy so that they can keep an eye out for any undetected bugs. In case, the small user base reports any problems, the company can easily stop the rollout of the update and ensure that the faulty update is not rolled out to all devices in the market. So, if you don’t find the update immediately then don’t worry as the update is likely to reach your device in the coming days if not hours.

To recap, the device comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ display with Snapdragon 660 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage and 5,000mAh battery. The device comes with a dedicated microSD card support and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with near stock experience. Asus has added a dual camera setup with 12-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing and a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies.