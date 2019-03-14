Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 FOTA update with February security patch rolling out

Asus has announced the release of another FOTA update for the Zenfone Max Pro M2 in India. The new update, which upgrades the firmware of the smartphone to FOTA version 15.2016.1902.192, comes with number of improvements including those to touch firmware and camera quality. One of the big changes coming with the release of this update is the jump to February security patch. The Taiwanese company has been doing really well on the software front and continues to show its seriousness towards release of timely software updates.

With the new FOTA version 15.2016.1902.192, all Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be updated to February security patch. The newest security patch addresses some of the critical vulnerabilities seen in Android framework but is behind Google and Essential, who have issued March security patch for their smartphones. It is likely that Asus will bring security patch for the month of March sometime next month. According to the changelog provided by the company, the update also upgrades the touch firmware and improves the image quality from the front camera.

There is also improvement to the display in status bar. The company says the FOTA update is being pushed to users batch by batch, so not every user will get the update immediately. The FOTA update comes after the company updated the Zenfone Max Pro M2 to Android 9 Pie. The company has issued the update to Zenfone Max Pro M1 as well, which was launched in India last year.

Watch: How to install Android Q on your Pixel phone

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The variant with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. The smartphone remains one of the cheapest device to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. During Asus OMG Days sale on Flipkart, the smartphone is available with complete mobile protection plan priced at Rs 99 and there is also no cost EMI option for three or six months.