Asus rolled out the latest Android 9 Pie update for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 in April this year. The handset offers a clean stock Android interface and has received yet another software update. It carries version number 16.2017.1906.066. The latest update brings June 2019 Android security patch as well as Digital Wellbeing feature. The latter measures your phone usage and helps you to set screen time limits and restrict app usage.

The update also adds a new icon for the FM radio, and improves vibration intensity. Moreover, the issue of low volume for headsets has been resolved, and the power-off icon in the Dark mode is not black anymore. The latest update is about 1.55GB in size. It is currently rolling out in Japan, XDA Developers reports. But, the same update is also expected to hit other markets soon.

As the update is being rolled out in a phased manner via OTA, it may take a while till it reaches your phone. To recall, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 was launched back in December 2018. It is priced in India at Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM model with 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant cost Rs 11,999. There is also a 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 13,999.

As for the specifications, the smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and operates at full HD+ (1080 x 2280 pixels) resolution. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 draws its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with Adreno 512 GPU. You also get the option to further expand the internal storage of the phone.

The ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 ships with Android 9.0 Pie OS with the stock Android interface. In terms of camera, the device bears dual cameras at the back, which includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with LED flash. The setup also supports PDAF, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), and a Pro mode. On the front is a 13-megapixel snapper for selfies. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. The budget phone packs a big 5,000mAh battery.

Features Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Price Rs 9,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.26-inch, full HD+-2280x1080pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh

