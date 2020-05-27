comscore Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update
News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update

News

The phone got its first beta update via OTA earlier this year in February but this one you will have to flash to the device.

  • Published: May 27, 2020 2:44 PM IST
asus zenfone max pro m2 review

After a long wait, Asus has finally come out with the second beta update of Android 10 for Zenfone Max Pro M2 users. The first beta update was released back in February this year. As per reports, the new firmware build includes the Android security patch for April 2020. Also Read - Asus may launch ROG III and Zenfone 7 soon

The new beta update brings the software version to to 17.2018.2004.424 from 17.2018.1912.409, and support for L1 Widevine DRM as well. The firmware also includes improvement in video recording quality on the phone, and the sound output from the headphone jack should also improve. This update is available through Asus website, from where you can download the zip file and flash it to their device. So, if you don’t have expertise in flashing software to a phone, we’d advise against upgrading your phone. This could lead to data loss or even the phone becoming unstable. Also Read - Google Search app on Android 10, iOS 12 and 13 gets dark mode

As yoy might recall, the first Android 10-based beta update for the Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphone offered changes in the overall UI design. The new software update also included a system-wide dark mode, redesigned icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features with the update include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more. Also Read - Honor X10 5G launched with Android 10: Price, specifications, sale and other details

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 features, specifications

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The device also features a fingerprint sensor along with a 5,000mAh battery capacity.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, micro-USB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2020 2:44 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

11999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Dual - 12MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi working on 6G, satellite internet; Lei Jun details 5G plans
News
Xiaomi working on 6G, satellite internet; Lei Jun details 5G plans
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update

Motorola Razr 2020: Here are the leaked specifications

News

Motorola Razr 2020: Here are the leaked specifications

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with smart voice control remote teased officially

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with smart voice control remote teased officially

Oppo Reno 4 5G leaked render revealed

News

Oppo Reno 4 5G leaked render revealed

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Xiaomi working on 6G, satellite internet; Lei Jun details 5G plans

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update

Motorola Razr 2020: Here are the leaked specifications

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with smart voice control remote teased officially

Oppo Reno 4 5G leaked render revealed

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update
Motorola Razr 2020: Here are the leaked specifications

News

Motorola Razr 2020: Here are the leaked specifications
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने पेश किया खास ऑफर, फ्री में इन लोगों को मिलेगा नया सिम कार्ड

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन का नया वेरिएंट लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Motorola ने स्टायलस और 48MP कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च किया Moto G Pro

6जी स्मार्टफोन पर काम शुरू करेगी शाओमी, बंद करेगी इन स्मार्टफोन को बनाना

Realme X3 SuperZoom स्मार्टफोन 60x डिजिटल जूम कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

News

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features
MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

News

Xiaomi working on 6G, satellite internet; Lei Jun details 5G plans
News
Xiaomi working on 6G, satellite internet; Lei Jun details 5G plans
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update
Motorola Razr 2020: Here are the leaked specifications

News

Motorola Razr 2020: Here are the leaked specifications
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with smart voice control remote teased officially

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with smart voice control remote teased officially
Oppo Reno 4 5G leaked render revealed

News

Oppo Reno 4 5G leaked render revealed