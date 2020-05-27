Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update

After a long wait, Asus has finally come out with the second beta update of Android 10 for Zenfone Max Pro M2 users. The first beta update was released back in February this year. As per reports, the new firmware build includes the Android security patch for April 2020. Also Read - Asus may launch ROG III and Zenfone 7 soon

The new beta update brings the software version to to 17.2018.2004.424 from 17.2018.1912.409, and support for L1 Widevine DRM as well. The firmware also includes improvement in video recording quality on the phone, and the sound output from the headphone jack should also improve. This update is available through Asus website, from where you can download the zip file and flash it to their device. So, if you don’t have expertise in flashing software to a phone, we’d advise against upgrading your phone. This could lead to data loss or even the phone becoming unstable. Also Read - Google Search app on Android 10, iOS 12 and 13 gets dark mode

As yoy might recall, the first Android 10-based beta update for the Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphone offered changes in the overall UI design. The new software update also included a system-wide dark mode, redesigned icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features with the update include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more. Also Read - Honor X10 5G launched with Android 10: Price, specifications, sale and other details

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 features, specifications

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The device also features a fingerprint sensor along with a 5,000mAh battery capacity.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, micro-USB 2.0 port for charging.

