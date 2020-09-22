Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 third Android 10 beta released

Asus has finally come out with the second beta update of Android 10 for Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 users. The first set of Android 10 beta updates were released back in February and May this year, As per reports, the new firmware build includes the Android security patch for July 2020. The new Android 10 beta update brings the software version to 17.2018.2008.432. Also Read - Asus to launch commercial laptop lineup today: How to watch livestream

The firmware also includes improvement in audio quality with earphones. It should fix audio bass problem and issues with changing the ringtone on the phone. This update is available through Asus website, from where you can download the zip file and flash it to their device. So, if you don’t have expertise in flashing software to a phone, we’d advise against upgrading your phone. This could lead to data loss or even the phone becoming unstable. Also Read - Asus updates its ROG, TUF and VivoBook gaming series with 10th Gen Intel processors

The Android 10 update for the Asus Zenfone Max Pro series makes sure the budget device gets the latest available security patch. This way, users can make sure the beta version, even with the bugs, is secure from any possible malware intrusion. Apart from the design changes, Android 10 beta also makes sure the apps request for permissions to access location is user dependent. So, unless they allow, the camera or microphone will not be available to the app. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 series launched with flip camera: Check price, full specifications

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 features, specifications

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The device also features a fingerprint sensor along with a 5,000mAh battery capacity.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 phone sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, micro-USB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline