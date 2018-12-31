comscore
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 now on open sale via Flipkart: Everything you need to know

Highlights of the recently launched Asus smartphone includes a dual-camera setup at the back, and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

  • Published: December 31, 2018 9:13 AM IST
Since launch, potential buyers have had to wait for weekly flash sales to get their hands on the new Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2. But that has now changed. A quick look at Flipkart reveals that the smartphone is now available via open sale.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 price, offers

The successor to the popular Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched in three variants with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 64GB internal storage. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999. The mid variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999. Lastly, the top variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.

At the time of filing though only the base and mid variants of the Zenfone Max Pro M2 are listed on Flipkart. The e-commerce site is offering exchange bonus of Rs 12,250, and Rs 13,850 on both models respectively. There’s also a five percent discount for buyers using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Lastly, there are no-cost EMI schemes starting from Rs 432 and Rs 499 on the respective models.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 specifications, features

To recap on the specifications and features, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core, and making sure everything ticks is a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review: More than a battery powerhouse

In the photography department, you get a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 13-megapixel f/2.0 sensor accompanied by a LED flash.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 FOTA update rolling out with an improved camera and November Android security patch

On the connectivity front, the smartphone comes with a dual-SIM slots, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a dedicated microSD card slot. On the software front, the device runs near-stock Android 8.1 Oreo with an Android Pie update scheduled to roll out early next year.

