Asus recently released a new software update for the Zenfone Max M2. The company is now rolling out the same software update for the Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphone in India. The latest update brings the latest July 2020 Android security patch to the device. However, the changelog for the update does not mention any new features.

The latest Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 update bumps up the software build version number to ZB630KL_IN_16.2017.2007.094. However, its firmware or OTA update size is unknown at the moment. The software runs on the Android 10 OS and fixes an issue with the SIM card name editing bug. It also mentions performance and overall device stability improvements.

The July 2020 security patch further fixes a number of security bugs to the smartphone, as per Android's bulletin changelog. One of these vulnerabilities could have enabled a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. It also fixes an issue with the Kernel components.

The OTA update is rolling out in stages. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all Zenfone Max Pro M2 devices gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 features, specifications

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 features a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and an Adreno 512 GPU. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port charging.