Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 with Snapdragon 660 SoC, 5,000mAh battery to go on sale via Flipkart today

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, the latest mid-range smartphone from the Taiwanese company is all set to go on sale at 12:00PM today. Asus already announced the device along with Zenfone Max M2 a week back at the launch event in Delhi. Talking about the pricing and the different memory and storage variants, the Max Pro M2 comes with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 12,999, the second variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 14,999 and the top end variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 16,999.

Moving on from the pricing of the device, the second significant factor is the internal hardware of the device. Talking about the hardware of the Max Pro M2, Asus has added a 6.26-inch display with a notch with FHD+ (2,280×1,080 pixels) resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with octa-core CPU. As mentioned above, the Max Pro M2 will be powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery out of the box.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary camera sensor for depth sensing and a LED flash module. Moving to the front, users will find a 13-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash module.

In terms of connectivity, the device comes with a microUSB port, 4G VoLTE ready dual nano SIM slots, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and a dedicated microSD card slot. The device also comes with near-stock Android experience out of the box. It ships with Android 8.1 Oreo and Android Pie update will be rolled out early next year.

Last but not least, Flipkart is also offering a number of launch offers for interested buyers including a Rs 1,000 discount on making the purchase with the help of an HDFC credit or debit card. Other offers include a no-cost EMI for a period of 3 and 6 months on all credit or debit cards and a complete Flipkart Mobile Protection plan at Rs 99.