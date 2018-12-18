Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 with Snapdragon 660 SoC, 5,000mAh battery to go on sale again at 8PM via Flipkart

Asus launched the Zenfone Max Pro M2 in India last week, and today went on first sale at 12:00PM. The demand was so high that the smartphone was quickly sold out, and now, the second sale is set to take place at 8:00PM via Flipkart. Successor to the Zenfone Max Pro M1 that was launched earlier this year, the new smartphone, comes with a better chipset, improved camera sensor and improved design.

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The base variant is priced at Rs 12,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. There are two more variants, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 14,999, and the top end variant which is priced at Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 specifications and features

In terms of hardware, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with a 6.26-inch display running at FHD+ (2,280×1,080 pixels) resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with octa-core CPU. The highlight of the Max Pro M2 is the massive 5,000mAh battery.

For photography, there is a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary camera sensor for depth sensing and a LED flash module. Moving to the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash module.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone comes with a microUSB port, 4G VoLTE, dual nanoSIM slots, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and a dedicated microSD card slot. The device also comes with near-stock Android experience out of the box. It ships with Android 8.1 Oreo and Android Pie update will be rolled out early next year.