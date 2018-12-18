comscore
  Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Motorola One Power: Price, specifications and features compared
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Motorola One Power: Price, specifications and features compared

The battle of mid-range smartphones with stock Android and 5,000mAh battery.

  Published: December 18, 2018 6:22 PM IST
Last week, Asus launched the Zenfone Max Pro M2 in India, along with the Zenfone Max M2. Successor to the Zenfone Max Pro M1 that was launched eight months ago, the new smartphone went on sale earlier today. The smartphone will compete with the likes of Honor 8X, Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and Realme 2 Pro. But the real fight is with the Motorola One Power, which also comes with a massive battery, stock Android and dual cameras at the back, among other features. We pitted both smartphones based on their price, specifications and features, and here’s how they compete.

Price in India, availability

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 is offered in three storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999, the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model is priced at 14,999, whereas the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model is priced at 16,999. The Motorola One Power, on the other hand, is offered in only one storage model – 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Launched for Rs 15,999, the smartphone recently got a price cut of Rs 1,000, and it is now available for just Rs 14,999. Both smartphones are exclusively available via Flipkart.

Design and display

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 has a sleek and slim profile. It has a plastic frame, and a laminated plastic back with glossy finish that looks like glass. The Motorola One Power, on the other hand, comes with a metal body. Up front, both smartphones come with full HD+ displays – while the Max Pro M2 comes with a 6.26-inch panel and 19:9 aspect ratio, the Motorola One Power comes with 6.2-inch panel and 19.5:9 panel.

Motorola One Power Review: A winning combo of useful features

Motorola One Power Review: A winning combo of useful features

Chipset, RAM and storage

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC, whereas the Motorola One Power comes with a Snapdragon 636 SoC, both featuring octa-core CPUs. Both chipsets are fabricated on 14nm process, and feature custom Kryo 260 CPU. The difference is in the clock speed and GPU. While the Snapdragon 636 SoC is clocked at 1.8GHz, the Snapdragon 660 SoC is clocked at 2.2GHz. In terms of graphics, the Snapdragon 636 comes with Adreno 509 GPU, whereas the Snapdragon 660 comes with Adreno 512 GPU.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: A worthy sequel

Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: A worthy sequel

Talking about RAM and storage, Moto One Power is available in only one variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, whereas the Zenfone Max Pro M2 has 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variants. Both smartphones also come with a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Cameras

Both smartphones come with dual cameras at the back. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor, whereas the Motorola One Power comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The secondary camera helps in adding DLSR-like bokeh effects to your photos. Both smartphone cameras also support 4K video recording at 30fps. Up front, the Asus phone comes with 12-megapixel front camera, whereas the Motorola phone comes with 13-megapixel snapper.

Battery, OS and connectivity

Both the smartphones are armed with 5,000mAh batteries and while Motorola bundles a 15W fast charger, the Asus phone comes with standard 10W charger. On the software front, both smartphones run on stock Android 8.1 Oreo OS, and will soon be upgraded to Android 9 Pie OS. In terms of connectivity, both smartphones come with dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review: More than a battery powerhouse

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review: More than a battery powerhouse

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Motorola One Power: Comparison Table

Features Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Motorola One Power
Display 6.26-inch Full HD+ (19:9) 6.2-inch Full HD+ (19.5:9)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
octa-core		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
octa-core
RAM 3GB/4GB/6GB 4GB
Storage 32GB/64GB
(expandable)		 64GB
(expandable)
Rear Camera 12-megapixel +
5-megapixel		 16-megapixel +
5-megapixel
Front Camera 13-megapixel 12-megapixel
Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
(upgradable)		 Android 8.1 Oreo
(upgradable)
Price Rs 12,999 (3GB/32GB)
Rs 14,999 (4GB/64GB)
Rs 16,999 (6GB/64GB)		 Rs 14,999 (4GB/64GB)

