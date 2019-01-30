Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 'Titanium' color variant launched in India

Asus has launched a new ‘Titanium’ color of its Zenfone Max Pro M2. The new color variant is already available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart. The handset is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant, Rs 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB configuration, and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB configuration. As for the specifications, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 features a 6.26-inch display notched display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is the first smartphone from the company to offer Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with 2.5D-curved front edges. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset with AIE. The storage is expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card. Asus has stuffed a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is impressive. On the photography front, the device offers a 13-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The setup is accompanied by an LED flash, that helps capture better images at night. There is a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear camera system with Sony sensors. The handset can record 4K videos, and also offers Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) functionality, which will help shoot shake-free videos.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint security sensor and Face Unlock feature as well for security purposes. The 4G device reportedly leverages five-magnet speaker, driven by a powerful NXP low-distortion smart amplifier. The handset has a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port for charging. It supports dual-SIM dual-VoLTE standby. Besides, the company today also launched three laptops in India, including ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15.