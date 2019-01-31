comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update
News

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update

News

Asus says both the devices are getting update in a phased manner.

  • Published: January 31, 2019 8:10 PM IST
asus zenfone max pro m2 hands on

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 are getting new FOTA update that are aimed to further enhance the user experience on these two devices. Since the launch of Zenfone Max Pro M1 last year, Asus has been proactive to push out new updates at timely interval and it is continuing that tradition with the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 as well. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is now getting FOTA version 15.2016.1901.186 while the ZenFone Max M2 is getting FOTA version 15.2016.1901.156 and these updates bring a number of system-level changes.

The FOTA version 15.2016.1901.186 being released for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 updates the device to January security patch. The update also brings support for AI camera scene detect, which will automatically detect the scene and change camera settings accordingly. It also upgrades the touch screen firmware and improves the front camera quality. The update also improved system power consumption, which could result in improved battery result than before and lastly, bumps the security level to January 2019.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review: More than a battery powerhouse

Also Read

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review: More than a battery powerhouse

The FOTA update released for ZenFone Max M2 is version 15.2016.1901.156 and it also brings security patch for the month of January 2019. The update adds camera support with AI scene detection, which is a feature being asked by customers these days. Asus claims that it has also updated and optimized the camera system for optimal experience with this update. The changelog also mentions that the FOTA version updates and optimizes the Android system.

These FOTA updates bring January security patch sooner than it has been in the past. There is a possibility that this is because of Google‘s rumored plan to force its OEM partners to release at least four security updates and stop certifying devices from OEMs, which fail to release these updates. The January security patch addresses a critical security vulnerability which could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

The January patch also addresses issues affecting framework, system, kernel components, NVIDIA and Qualcomm components. It also fixes an issue with Qualcomm closed-source components and one of them is being rated as critical in severity. The update, Asus says, will be pushed to ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 users in a phased manner and all users should get the update in the coming weeks.

You Might be Interested

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

2.67

10999

Android Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras - 13MP + 5MP
Asus Zenfone Max M2

Asus Zenfone Max M2

9999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 632 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

12999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Dual - 12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 31, 2019 8:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio's MyJio app gets Jio Prime Friday, offers discounts and cashback deals
thumb-img
News
Facebook plans to expand WhatsApp Payments to more countries this year
thumb-img
News
BSNL extra 2.21GB free daily data offer extended till April 30: Here are details
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets January security patch ahead of Android Pie roll out

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update

Anker and RavPower debut first Gallium Nitride based wall chargers

Reliance Jio's MyJio app gets Jio Prime Friday, offers discounts and cashback deals

Google Chrome set to get 'Group Tab' feature soon

HMD Global launches Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update

News

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update
Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store

News

Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store
Fortnite for Android and iOS gets Bluetooth controllers support

Gaming

Fortnite for Android and iOS gets Bluetooth controllers support
Honor Days sale on Flipkart: Deals on Honor 9 Lite, 9N, 9i, 10 Lite and more

Deals

Honor Days sale on Flipkart: Deals on Honor 9 Lite, 9N, 9i, 10 Lite and more
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets January security patch ahead of Android Pie roll out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets January security patch ahead of Android Pie roll out

हिंदी समाचार

सारेगामा कारवां मिनी भक्ति डिजिटल प्लेयर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस और फीचर्स

Tata Sky Digital TV: ट्राई के नियमों के मुताबिक ऐसे करें चैनलों का सिलेक्शन, आज है आखिरी दिन

BSNL का डेली 2.21GB फ्री डाटा अब 30 अप्रैल तक मिलेगा, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

Poco F1 ने कैमरा क्वॉलिटी टेस्ट में गूगल पिक्सल और नोकिया 8 Sirocco को पछाड़ा, iPhone 8 के बेहद करीब

Realme 2 Pro गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द मिलेगा एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

News

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update
News
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update
Anker and RavPower debut first Gallium Nitride based wall chargers

News

Anker and RavPower debut first Gallium Nitride based wall chargers
Reliance Jio's MyJio app gets Jio Prime Friday, offers discounts and cashback deals

News

Reliance Jio's MyJio app gets Jio Prime Friday, offers discounts and cashback deals
Google Chrome set to get 'Group Tab' feature soon

News

Google Chrome set to get 'Group Tab' feature soon
HMD Global launches Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India

News

HMD Global launches Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India