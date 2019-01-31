Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 are getting new FOTA update that are aimed to further enhance the user experience on these two devices. Since the launch of Zenfone Max Pro M1 last year, Asus has been proactive to push out new updates at timely interval and it is continuing that tradition with the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 as well. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is now getting FOTA version 15.2016.1901.186 while the ZenFone Max M2 is getting FOTA version 15.2016.1901.156 and these updates bring a number of system-level changes.

The FOTA version 15.2016.1901.186 being released for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 updates the device to January security patch. The update also brings support for AI camera scene detect, which will automatically detect the scene and change camera settings accordingly. It also upgrades the touch screen firmware and improves the front camera quality. The update also improved system power consumption, which could result in improved battery result than before and lastly, bumps the security level to January 2019.

The FOTA update released for ZenFone Max M2 is version 15.2016.1901.156 and it also brings security patch for the month of January 2019. The update adds camera support with AI scene detection, which is a feature being asked by customers these days. Asus claims that it has also updated and optimized the camera system for optimal experience with this update. The changelog also mentions that the FOTA version updates and optimizes the Android system.

These FOTA updates bring January security patch sooner than it has been in the past. There is a possibility that this is because of Google‘s rumored plan to force its OEM partners to release at least four security updates and stop certifying devices from OEMs, which fail to release these updates. The January security patch addresses a critical security vulnerability which could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

The January patch also addresses issues affecting framework, system, kernel components, NVIDIA and Qualcomm components. It also fixes an issue with Qualcomm closed-source components and one of them is being rated as critical in severity. The update, Asus says, will be pushed to ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 users in a phased manner and all users should get the update in the coming weeks.