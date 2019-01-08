Asus rolls out FOTA update for Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2

Asus has just announced the rollout of a new FOTA system update for its Zenfone Max M2, and Zenfone Max Pro M2 devices. The new update will bring the system version number to 15.2016.1812.145 for Max M2 devices and version 15.2016.1812.179 for Max Pro M2 devices. The company has also added a changelog of the new updates to make it easier for users to see what new things they can expect from the new update.

It looks like Asus has updated the Android security patch to December 2018 on both the devices along with bring in improvements to camera performance and usability. Zenfone Max M2 users can expect improvements in the camera performance on the rear and video recording on the front camera with the newly enabled EIS (electronic image stabilization). The software update also comes with an improved fingerprint scanner while registering a new fingerprint. Moving to the update for the Zenfone Max Pro M2, the device comes with an updated camera interface, touchscreen firmware, text translation in the operating system, and improved noise reduction in the FM Radio for the device.

According to the announcement, the FOTA update will start rolling out in the coming days. It is likely that the update will be rolled out in an incremental manner. This means that the update will only reach a very small number of devices on the first day so that the company can monitor it for any hidden and serious bugs that may have slipped by. In case there are no bugs then the company can release the update for a wider roll out.

