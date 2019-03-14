Asus Zenfone Max Shot and Zenfone Max Plus M2 launched: Price, Specifications

Asus has launched two new smartphones – the Zenfone Max Shot and Zenfone Max Plus M2 – in Brazil. The two new devices from the company are the first phones to be developed by the Asus Brazil team and they are also the first to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon SiP 1 system-in-package processors. San Diego-based chip-maker had announced its plan to partner with Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) on a new semiconductor plant in Sao Paulo, Brazil last month and these two new devices from Asus are the first to feature these chipsets.

In terms of design and specifications, there is not much to differentiate between the two devices. Both Asus Zenfone Max Shot and Zenfone Max Plus M2 feature a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with a notch at the front. They are in someways similar to that of other smartphones in the Zenfone Max series. The Zenfone Max Plus M2 comes in one variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Zenfone Max Shot, on the other hand, is being offered in two storage variants – 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage.

Both the phones also feature dual SIM capabilities and a separate microSD card slot. According to GSMArena, the Zenfone Max Shot also comes with an extra 8-megapixel wide angle camera around its back while the Max Plus M2 will have a flash component in its place. Speaking of camera, the Zenfone Max Shot features a 12-megapixel regular, 8-megapixel wide-angle and a 5-megapixel depth sensor on the back. The Zenfone Max Plus M2 features a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Both the devices feature an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies.

The Zenfone Max Shot and Max Plus M2’s new SiP processors are said to be identical to the budget Snapdragon 450 mobile platform. It uses the same octa-core configuration with clock speed of 1.8GHz and Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphones feature aluminum casing and are backed by a 4,000mAh battery. They run stock Android 8.1 Oreo and are said to get Android Pie in the coming months. In terms of pricing, the Zenfone Max Shot starts at BRL 1,349 (around Rs 24,500) while the Zenfone Max Plus M2 starts at BRL 1,299 (around Rs 23,500).