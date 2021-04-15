At around Rs 26,000 this smart toilet is backed by Xiaomi: Here’s how it works

Xiaomi has announced an interesting product for the consumers out there. No, it’s not a smartphone or a laptop or wireless earbuds or a TV or even a smartwatch, it’s a smart toilet. Yes, you heard that right. The Chinese tech giant has announced DIIIB Supercharged Smart Toilet under crowdfunding on the Youpin platform. Also Read - Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with improved ANC launched at a fairly cheap price

The smart toilet comes at a price of RMB 4,499, which roughly translates to around Rs 51,800 while the high-end model costs RMB 4,799 (approx Rs 55,300). The smart toilet will be available for a crowdfunding price of RMB 2,299 (around Rs 26,500). Also Read - Oppo A35 with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched: Price, specifications

How the Xiaomi backed smart toilet works

The company claims that the smart toilet offers a smart solution to people living in high-rise buildings or places where the water pressure is low. In such a scenario, it gets difficult for people to properly flush. With this smart toilet, the company aims to resolve this problem. Also Read - Mobile cyberattacks on Indian firms up by 854% in 2021: Report

The Xiaomi backed smart toilet features a built-in dual-engine power pressurised flushing system. Compared to conventional smart toilets, this one has very low water pressure requirements. The company claims that the smart toilet achieves the required speed without modifying the original pipeline. The best thing is that there’s no specific installation requirements.

The dual-control drain value with pressurisation technology and an internal buoyancy structure drives the drain value to open instantaneously in order to achieve a second-speed and large-displacement flush. The smart toilet comes with the ability to automatically reset after the flush in order to save water. One of the best things is that the device uses mechanical and physical controls that allow it to be cleaned even when the power is turned off.

It comes in two variants: standard and high-end. The standard version of the smart toilet offers dual-engine pressurisation, digital display, instant heat, instant heat, remote control operation. In comparison, the high-end version comes with an anti-freeze crack filter function and foot feeling flushing.

Some of the other features of the DIIIB Supercharged Smart Toilet include seat heating, warm air drying, water temperature heating, soft night light, activated carbon deodorisation, and support for other options. It also includes an LCD display that shows the current water temperature.w