Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched

Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, Bluetooth, and Android launched; specifications, and pricing

This new electric scooter, the Ather 450X is the upgraded version of the Ather 450. The upgraded version comes 1.5 years after the launch of the original scooter.

  • Published: January 28, 2020 5:40 PM IST
Ather 450X

Ather Energy, one of the first electric vehicle manufacturer has just launched its latest electric scooter in India. This new electric scooter, the Ather 450X is the upgraded version of the Ather 450. The upgraded version comes 1.5 years after the launch of the original scooter. Ather confirmed that it has added a number of new features in the new scooter. The company is also marketing it with the term “Super Scooter”. As part of the launch event, the company shared the specifications and pricing of the 450X. It also revealed some other aspects of manufacturing and the future.

Ather 450X price in India

First up, let’s talk about the pricing of the Ather 450X. However, while talking about the pricing, it is also worth noting that Ather has tried to revamp the traditional pricing. The company has revealed two plans as part of its new subscription model. The first plan in the Ather 450X Plus and the second is the Ather 450X Pro.

Interested buyers will need to pay Rs 99,000 for both the Plus and Pro models. However, beyond the upfront payment, the Plus subscription costs Rs 1,699 per month. In addition, the Pro amounts to Rs 1,999 per month. It also revealed the pricing of the Ather 450X for buyers who don’t want to opt for the subscription model. Traditional pricing for the 450X Plus is Rs 149,000 and for Pro is Rs 159,000

Revamping pricing model

The reason Ather is referring to these plans as a subscription is because the type of plan directly affects the performance. Ather 450X Plus plan offers the same performance as what one would get with the current Ather 450. However, the Pro plan offers all the additional performance that the company outlined during launch. These include fast charging speed, longer range, new Warp Mode, increased motor performance, Bluetooth and accessory support.

Specifications of Ather 450X

Digging a bit deeper, the new electric scooter comes with Pro subscription offers faster-charging speed and longer range. The range extends to 85km while the charging speed is about 1.5km per minute. Warp mode allows riders to achieve 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds making it the quickest in India. Base features include OTA upgrades, maps, remote monitoring, 4G e-SIM, Wi-Fi and more. Another also noted that it has moved to the open-source Android-based operating system to encourage more apps and services.

Ather also revealed that it will offer an infinity battery warranty for the length of the life of the vehicle as part of its subscription model. It will start shipping by July 2020 with lease and financing options. The company also noted that it is set to expand the brand across India with the Ather 450X. The 450X is also available in three colors including Grey, Green, and White.

