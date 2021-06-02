Attention taxpayers! ITR website to be down this week, new website launch on June 7

Income Tax Return website is currently under development. The ITR website will not be operational from June 1 to June 7. So, all the taxpayers must note that they will not be able to use the income tax return official website for six days in a row. The reason behind this is the launch of a new income tax website. Due to the same, the IT department has requested the taxpayers to plan their e-filing work accordingly. Also Read - Income Tax Alert, ITR E Online Portal will not work for 6 days: New e-filing portal to launch soon

The Income Tax department has announced the launch of a new ITR website for filing tax returns on 7 June. The Income Tax department sent out an official statement that read, "In preparation for this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the Department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to June 6."

The Income Tax department has also said that the transition from the old portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in to the new www.incometaxgov.in will be made operational from 7 June. It has been revealed that the new website link is designed to be more user-friendly and will also include several new features as well.

We are excited to be moving to the new e-Filing portal from 7th June, 2021 onwards.

The new portal, designed to be more user friendly, will have several new features and enhancements.

Stay Tuned!#NewPortal #eFiling #EasingCompliance pic.twitter.com/v6rj2era7J — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 29, 2021

Taxpayers will have to go through a few changes starting June 1, 2021: Let’s take a look at all the important changes here:

-From June 1 and June 7, Taxpayers will not be able to file revised or belated Income Tax Return (ITR) for Financial Year 2019-20. The due date for the same was May 31.

-The Income-tax department is currently revamping the ITR e-filing website. So for any work you will need to wait till June 7 for the new website to launch.

-Previously, the retirement body urged everyone to link their provident fund accounts to Aadhaar cards by June, else their EPF contributions could be stopped crediting into the accounts.