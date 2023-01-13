Audi delivers over 100,000 electric cars globally in 2022

Audi has announced that it sold over 1.61 million vehicles last year, which was close to the previous year’s level despite prolonged supply bottlenecks and major challenges in the logistics chain. Audi beat 2021’s results in Europe, Germany, and more core markets. The high demand for the all-electric models Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT quattro1, and Audi e-tron affirms the company’s clear decision in favor of an all-electric future and will increase Audi’s momentum. Also Read - Audi India announces price hike of 1.7 percent across model lineup from January 2023

The new Audi Q8 e-tron is continuing the Audi e-tron's success story as an electric pioneer. The model has already received many preorders ahead of its market launch in the spring of 2023. Starting in 2026, Audi will only introduce all-electric cars to the global market.

"The strong numbers for the all-electric models show us that our clear focus on electric mobility is the right path," says Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG. Overall, Audi delivered 118,196 electric models to customers last year, which is 44.3 percent more than in 2021.

“In a challenging and dynamic environment, our global team once again proved its resilience in 2022,” says Wortmann. “Thanks to extraordinary team spirit, operational excellence and effective sales control, we were able to close out the business year successfully.”

Alongside the all-electric models, the Audi A3 (+12.1 percent), Audi A4 (+8.0 percent), and Audi Q5 (+2.7 percent) saw particularly large increases within the overall portfolio. Audi Sport also had a special year in 2022: deliveries of 45,515 high performance cars mean a new record and an increase of 15.6 percent year-over-year.

With 624,498 cars delivered in Europe, Audi was able to increase sales by 1.2 percent over 2021. All-electric models saw increased demand here as well, particularly the Audi Q4 e-tron (+99.4 percent), Audi e-tron GT1 (+29.2 percent), and the Audi e-tron (+8.5 percent). Audi Sport contributed to the strong result with a record of 29.417 vehicles delivered in Europe (+30.8 percent). In total, sales were higher 29 European markets year-over-year.

“Even though we’re still facing global economic challenges, we’re looking toward the future with confidence,” Wortmann added. “That’s because we’re going into 2023, during which we will accelerate the transformation together, with an attractive portfolio, a large number of orders and a highly motivated team.”