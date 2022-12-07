Audi India announces price hike of 1.7 percent across model lineup from January 2023

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a price increase of up to 1.7 percent percent across its model range owing to rising input and operational costs. The price hike will be effective from January 01, 2023. Audi India’s current line-up includes the petrol-powered Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q3, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, and Audi RSQ8. Also Read - Audi A4 range gets new colours with additional features, priced from Rs 43.12 lakh

“The primary objective of Audi India’s business strategy focuses on a model that begets profitability and sustainability. The price correction is affected as a result of the rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs. The new price range for our models is directed at maintaining the premium price positioning of our brand, ensuring sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners. As a brand, we have always focused on human centricity and we continue to ensure that the impact of the price hike is as minimal as possible for our customers,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said in a statement. Also Read - Audi Q7 Limited Edition launched in India for Rs 88.08 lakh

The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand comprises a wide range including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and India’s first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. Also Read - Audi Q3 launched in India at Rs 44.89 lakh: Check new features and other details

Audi recently launched its new flagship sedan Audi A8 L in India. The new luxury sedan is claims to offer more glamour, comfort and technology. The new Audi A8 L comes with a new design language and a host of luxury features and technology options.

The new Audi A8 L is powered by a 3.0L TFSI (petrol) engine, generating 340hp and 500 Nm of torque, the new Audi A8 L goes from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The sedan gets quattro all-wheel drive with Adaptive Air suspension as standard. For smoother performance system detects road undulations in advance using front camera and predictively adjusts suspension.

The new Audi A8 L Celebration Edition is priced at Rs 12,900,000 (ex-showroom) Audi A8 L Technology is priced at Rs 15,700,000 (ex-showroom) The Audi A8 L is available in 4 interior colors: Mother of Pearl Beige, Cognac Brown, Sard Brown and Black. It is available in 8 standard exterior colours: Terra Grey, District Green, Firmament Blue, Floret Silver, Glacier White, Manhattan Grey, Vesuvius Grey, and Mythos Black.