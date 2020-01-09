comscore Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds with ANC | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Audio-Technica announces true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation at CES 2020; Price, features
News

Audio-Technica announces true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation at CES 2020; Price, features

News

The new earbuds cost USD 249 (about Rs 17,790), just as much as the AirPods Pro.

  • Published: January 9, 2020 11:14 AM IST
Audio Technica 300TW

Audio Technica is a favorite around the globe for both casual music listeners and pure audiophiles. The brand is known for its great-sounding yet affordable headphones. Now, the brand has announced a truly wireless offering with active noise cancellation (ANC) at CES 2020. The event has seen many brands announce TWS products this year. Music lovers around the globe will be glad that the Japanese brand Audio-Technica is one of them.

Related Stories


The ATH-ANC300TW cost USD 249 (about Rs 17,790), just as much as the Apple AirPod Pro. Similar to Apple’s TWS earbuds, the Audio Technica 300TW will also feature active noise cancellation. The brand has chosen to implement its own Quietpoint brand of active noise cancellation. The Audio Technica 300TW will be available starting this spring.

Watch: Top 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds

Audio Technica 300TW features

The Audio Technica 300TW offers an in-canal type design. The charging case that comes along also features a unique design that compactly “wraps” around the earbuds. There is a USB Type-C port for charging on the side of the case.

The ATH-ANC300TW will provide four and a half hours of music playback in a single charge. Combined with the case, users will get an additional 13.5 hours of playback. Further, the 300TW will also feature Bluetooth 5 and Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus. According to the brand, the low latency function will make Bluetooth connections much more stable and disruption-free. The earbuds have 5.8mm drivers and will also support aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs.

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

Also Read

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

Moreover, users will be able to customize their sound to their liking. This will be done with Audio Technica’s app, which is available for both Android and iOS. There are also three different noise cancellation effects to choose from. Further, the Audio Technica 300TW also features a quick hear-through function. Do note that the ATH-ANC300TW are only rated IPX2. So, taking these earphones for swimming, to showers, and in rainfall isn’t recommended.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 9, 2020 11:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite final week winner announced
Gaming
PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite final week winner announced
Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

News

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

News

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

Amazfit GTR update brings always-on display feature and more

Wearables

Amazfit GTR update brings always-on display feature and more

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Realme TV to launch in 2020, reveals CMO

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

News

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds
Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019

News

Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019
TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen

News

TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen
Revolutionary Bluetooth LE introduced at CES 2020

News

Revolutionary Bluetooth LE introduced at CES 2020
Mobvoi announces TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro

News

Mobvoi announces TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

बेंगलुरू, मनमाड और भुसावल रेलवे स्टेशनों पर प्रायोगिक तौर पर लगे फेशियल रिकॉग्निशन सिस्टम

PUBG Mobile Lite में बेहतर होंगे ग्राफिक्स, गेम में जुड़ी नई ग्राफिक्स सेटिंग्स

Samsung ने 2019 में बेचीं Galaxy Fold की 4 लाख से ज्यादा डिवाइसेस

Realme 5i आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक करके देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Honor 9 Lite यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, न्यू सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट के साथ मिला दिसंबर 2019 सिक्योरिटी पैच

News

Realme TV to launch in 2020, reveals CMO
Smart TVs
Realme TV to launch in 2020, reveals CMO
Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

News

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details
Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

News

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds
Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14

News

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14