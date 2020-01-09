Audio Technica is a favorite around the globe for both casual music listeners and pure audiophiles. The brand is known for its great-sounding yet affordable headphones. Now, the brand has announced a truly wireless offering with active noise cancellation (ANC) at CES 2020. The event has seen many brands announce TWS products this year. Music lovers around the globe will be glad that the Japanese brand Audio-Technica is one of them.

The ATH-ANC300TW cost USD 249 (about Rs 17,790), just as much as the Apple AirPod Pro. Similar to Apple’s TWS earbuds, the Audio Technica 300TW will also feature active noise cancellation. The brand has chosen to implement its own Quietpoint brand of active noise cancellation. The Audio Technica 300TW will be available starting this spring.

Audio Technica 300TW features

The Audio Technica 300TW offers an in-canal type design. The charging case that comes along also features a unique design that compactly “wraps” around the earbuds. There is a USB Type-C port for charging on the side of the case.

The ATH-ANC300TW will provide four and a half hours of music playback in a single charge. Combined with the case, users will get an additional 13.5 hours of playback. Further, the 300TW will also feature Bluetooth 5 and Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus. According to the brand, the low latency function will make Bluetooth connections much more stable and disruption-free. The earbuds have 5.8mm drivers and will also support aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs.

Moreover, users will be able to customize their sound to their liking. This will be done with Audio Technica’s app, which is available for both Android and iOS. There are also three different noise cancellation effects to choose from. Further, the Audio Technica 300TW also features a quick hear-through function. Do note that the ATH-ANC300TW are only rated IPX2. So, taking these earphones for swimming, to showers, and in rainfall isn’t recommended.