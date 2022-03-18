comscore Australia sues Meta over cryptocurrency advertisement scam
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia sues Facebook-owner Meta over cryptocurrency scam
News

Australia sues Facebook-owner Meta over cryptocurrency scam

News

The scams have led to the loss of money. According to the commission, one consumer lost more than AUD 6,50,000 (roughly over Rs 3.6 crore).

Meta

(Image: Meta)

Australia has sued Meta for scam advertisements on cryptocurrency schemes. The govt agency in Australia has claimed that it has filed a case against Meta platforms due to “false, misleading or deceptive conduct”. The scam advertisement is in breach of consumer or securities laws, according to the agency. Also Read - Meta removes Ukrainian President Zelensky deepfake video: What are deepfakes, what are they used for?

According to a report by AFP, the Australian agency has claimed that Meta has failed to do enough to stop scam ads for cryptocurrency or money-making schemes. This happened even when the celebrities had warned Meta about their misrepresentation in ads published on Facebook. Also Read - Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?

In a statement quoted by AFP, Meta spokesperson said, “We don’t want ads seeking to scam people out of money or mislead people on Facebook — they violate our policies and are not good for our community.” Meta claimed that it has cooperated with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s investigation on the current issue. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces 'Code Verify', a browser extension to protect web users

The filing claims that some of the most prominent celebrities have been misrepresented in these ads. The filing also said that none of the ads were approved on endorsed by the celebrities in them.

The scams have led to the loss of money. According to the commission, one consumer lost more than AUD 6,50,000 (roughly over Rs 3.6 crore). The scam was being advertised as an investment opportunity on Facebook.

The AFP report quoted Rod Sims the commission’s chair saying, “Apart from resulting in untold losses to consumers, these ads also damage the reputation of the public figures falsely associated with the ads.”

“Meta failed to take sufficient steps to stop fake ads featuring public figures, even after those public figures reported to Meta that their name and image were being featured in celebrity endorsement cryptocurrency scam ads,” he said.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 18, 2022 1:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 18, 2022 1:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to access and download iCloud photos from your PC
How To
How to access and download iCloud photos from your PC
Winamp jumps into NFT craze, will auction iconic 1997 skin as an NFT

News

Winamp jumps into NFT craze, will auction iconic 1997 skin as an NFT

Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

News

Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

Netflix saves 195 years a day by using Skip Intro button

Entertainment

Netflix saves 195 years a day by using Skip Intro button

Apple iPhone SE 2022 sale begins in India: Check all offers

Deals

Apple iPhone SE 2022 sale begins in India: Check all offers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Winamp jumps into NFT craze, will auction iconic 1997 skin as an NFT

Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

Netflix saves 195 years a day by using Skip Intro button

Apple iPhone SE 2022 sale begins in India: Check all offers

Australia sues Facebook-owner Meta over cryptocurrency scam

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on

Related Topics

Related Stories

Australia sues Facebook-owner Meta over cryptocurrency scam

News

Australia sues Facebook-owner Meta over cryptocurrency scam
What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

Features

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?
Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?

Opinions

Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?
WhatsApp introduces Code Verify to protect its web browser: How it works

Apps

WhatsApp introduces Code Verify to protect its web browser: How it works
How to memorialize a Facebook account when someone dies

How To

How to memorialize a Facebook account when someone dies

हिंदी समाचार

रेडमी ने पेश किया नया लैप्टॉप और टीवी, जानें क्या है इनमें खास

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किए 3 दमदार फोन, जानें क्या है इनमें खास

5G फोन्स की बिक्री ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, पहली बार 4G स्मार्टफोन्स को छोड़ा पीछे

होली खेलने के बाद कैसे साफ करें फोन, ईयरबड्स और स्मार्टवॉच? यहां जानें सेफ तरीका

Holi Photography: 5 स्मार्टफोन कैमरा टिप्स, जो होली की पिक्चर्स में लगा देंगी चार-चांद

Latest Videos

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

News

Winamp jumps into NFT craze, will auction iconic 1997 skin as an NFT
News
Winamp jumps into NFT craze, will auction iconic 1997 skin as an NFT
Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

News

Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos
Netflix saves 195 years a day by using Skip Intro button

Entertainment

Netflix saves 195 years a day by using Skip Intro button
Apple iPhone SE 2022 sale begins in India: Check all offers

Deals

Apple iPhone SE 2022 sale begins in India: Check all offers
Australia sues Facebook-owner Meta over cryptocurrency scam

News

Australia sues Facebook-owner Meta over cryptocurrency scam

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers