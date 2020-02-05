At Auto Expo 2020, MG Motor India is showcasing Marvel X, an electric crossover. It is the world’s first mass-production model to achieve Level-3 Intelligent Driving. With the showcase of Marvel X, the company is demonstrating its commitment to the Indian market. The electric crossover is part of MG’s focus on developing cutting-edge products, the company said at the event. Auto Expo 2020 is Asia’s largest automotive show and electrification seems like a big theme.

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Renault and others showcased their electric vehicles at the show. MG Motor Marvel X, however, is unique because it is not only electric but also has autonomous capabilities. The vehicle includes augmented reality (AR) maps that makes navigation more precise and visual. It will allow the vehicle to autonomously find a parking bay and park itself. “The showcase highlights MG’s strong technological leadership with a product that is already on the road in key international markets,” the company said.

MG Motor India is showcasing a total of 14 internet, electric and autonomous cars at Auto Expo 2020. These include vehicles across hatchback, sedans, and utility vehicle segments. The company also showcased the Vision-i Concept as “the world’s first 5G zero-screen smart cockpit”. The vehicle is being developed as the best carrier for 5G travelling scenarios. It comes with multiple handsfree driving modes including education, leisure, driving, sleeping or meeting.

“We are delighted with the reception received for our cutting-edge products. MG’s vision for the future of mobility is connected, tech-driven, and sustainable, and products showcased are a testament to our commitment to enabling this vision,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.

MG Motor said it has the capability to introduce some of these technologies in the Indian market in the next few years. The company is among the few automotive brands to offer electric vehicles in the form of MG ZS EV. Now, it is looking to expand its internet and connected vehicles product portfolio. With 14 models at Auto Expo 2020, the company is showing its largest product portfolio yet.