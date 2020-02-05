comscore MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo 2020: MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities
News

Auto Expo 2020: MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities

News

At Auto Expo 2020, MG Motor is showcasing 14 connected cars including the Marvel X.

  • Updated: February 5, 2020 5:31 PM IST
MG Marvel X

At Auto Expo 2020, MG Motor India is showcasing Marvel X, an electric crossover. It is the world’s first mass-production model to achieve Level-3 Intelligent Driving. With the showcase of Marvel X, the company is demonstrating its commitment to the Indian market. The electric crossover is part of MG’s focus on developing cutting-edge products, the company said at the event. Auto Expo 2020 is Asia’s largest automotive show and electrification seems like a big theme.

Related Stories


Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Renault and others showcased their electric vehicles at the show. MG Motor Marvel X, however, is unique because it is not only electric but also has autonomous capabilities. The vehicle includes augmented reality (AR) maps that makes navigation more precise and visual. It will allow the vehicle to autonomously find a parking bay and park itself. “The showcase highlights MG’s strong technological leadership with a product that is already on the road in key international markets,” the company said.

MG Motor India is showcasing a total of 14 internet, electric and autonomous cars at Auto Expo 2020. These include vehicles across hatchback, sedans, and utility vehicle segments. The company also showcased the Vision-i Concept as “the world’s first 5G zero-screen smart cockpit”. The vehicle is being developed as the best carrier for 5G travelling scenarios. It comes with multiple handsfree driving modes including education, leisure, driving, sleeping or meeting.

“We are delighted with the reception received for our cutting-edge products. MG’s vision for the future of mobility is connected, tech-driven, and sustainable, and products showcased are a testament to our commitment to enabling this vision,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.

Tata Motors resurrects Sierra SUV in an electric avatar at Auto Expo 2020

Also Read

Tata Motors resurrects Sierra SUV in an electric avatar at Auto Expo 2020

MG Motor said it has the capability to introduce some of these technologies in the Indian market in the next few years. The company is among the few automotive brands to offer electric vehicles in the form of MG ZS EV. Now, it is looking to expand its internet and connected vehicles product portfolio. With 14 models at Auto Expo 2020, the company is showing its largest product portfolio yet.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 5, 2020 5:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 5, 2020 5:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Nokia Smart TV set to go on sale in India tomorrow via Flipkart
Smart TVs
Nokia Smart TV set to go on sale in India tomorrow via Flipkart
WhatsApp fixes desktop application bug

News

WhatsApp fixes desktop application bug

Samsung Galaxy A70s price in India slashed: Check details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A70s price in India slashed: Check details

Essential Phone PH-1 gets February 2020 security patch

News

Essential Phone PH-1 gets February 2020 security patch

OnePlus was the top premium smartphone brand in Q4 2019

News

OnePlus was the top premium smartphone brand in Q4 2019

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities

WhatsApp fixes desktop application bug

Essential Phone PH-1 gets February 2020 security patch

OnePlus was the top premium smartphone brand in Q4 2019

Samsung Galaxy M31 'coming soon' with 64MP camera

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities

News

MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities
Tata Motors resurrects Sierra SUV in an electric avatar

News

Tata Motors resurrects Sierra SUV in an electric avatar
Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range

News

Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range
Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh

News

Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh
Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched

News

Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Amazon Echo Show 8 के लॉन्च समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Realme C3 स्मार्टफोन कल 6 फरवरी को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia Smart TV कल दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

Samsung Galaxy S20 LED प्रोटेक्टिव केस ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर स्पॉट हुआ

Nokia अपने अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन्स में जल्द देगी eSIM कार्ड का सपोर्ट

News

MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities
News
MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities
WhatsApp fixes desktop application bug

News

WhatsApp fixes desktop application bug
Essential Phone PH-1 gets February 2020 security patch

News

Essential Phone PH-1 gets February 2020 security patch
OnePlus was the top premium smartphone brand in Q4 2019

News

OnePlus was the top premium smartphone brand in Q4 2019
Samsung Galaxy M31 'coming soon' with 64MP camera

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 'coming soon' with 64MP camera