Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in India, priced at Rs 44.95 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today launched the much-anticipated Hyundai IONIQ 5 in India at Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023. Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be company’s first dedicated EV model for customers who want to be in charge of a brighter and more sustainable future. The IONIQ 5 is also capable of supporting superfast 800V charging, which can charge the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. Hyundai IONIQ 5 is offered in 3 exterior color options that include HMI’s First matte color – Gravity gold matte, Optic white and Midnight black pearl. Also Read - Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV booking opens tomorrow: Check range, booking amount, charging time and more

As per the company, Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been launched in India on the underpinnings of E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) that will pave the way for a new era of electric mobility lifestyle and has been anchored on the pillars of Modularity, Performance, Reliability and Usability.

“As we evolve towards a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow, Hyundai is proud to introduce IONIQ brand to India with the launch of Hyundai IONIQ 5, symbolizing our commitment to ‘Progress for Humanity’. Reflecting our vision, with Hyundai IONIQ 5, we are aspiring to give customers quality time and make their mobility journey as rewarding and worthwhile as possible. Hyundai IONIQ 5 represents our shift towards future mobility with tenets that encapsulate intelligent technology, innovation and sustainability. Driving the pump to plug revolution, Hyundai IONIQ 5 will pave the way for faster adoption of electric mobility and build customer confidence towards truly liberating electric mobility solutions,” Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said in a statement.

Powering the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a 72.6kWH battery pack mated to a permanent synchronous motor. The powertrain output is 216bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger.

It comes with dual LED headlamps, pixelated LED taillights, flush-fitting door handles and unique dual-tone alloys. The EV gets a minimalistic interior with a dual floating screen and a 2-spoke steering wheel.