comscore Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai IONIQ 5 launched in India, priced at Rs 44.95 lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launched In India Priced At Rs 44 95 Lakh
News

Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai IONIQ 5 launched in India, priced at Rs 44.95 lakh

News

The IONIQ 5 is also capable of supporting superfast 800V charging, which can charge the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

Highlights

  • Hyundai today launched the much-anticipated Hyundai IONIQ 5
  • Ioniq 5 is also capable of supporting superfast 800V charging.
  • Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been launched in India on the underpinnings of E-GMP.
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in India, priced at Rs 44.95 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today launched the much-anticipated Hyundai IONIQ 5 in India at Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023. Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be company’s first dedicated EV model for customers who want to be in charge of a brighter and more sustainable future. The IONIQ 5 is also capable of supporting superfast 800V charging, which can charge the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. Hyundai IONIQ 5 is offered in 3 exterior color options that include HMI’s First matte color – Gravity gold matte, Optic white and Midnight black pearl. Also Read - Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV booking opens tomorrow: Check range, booking amount, charging time and more

As per the company, Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been launched in India on the underpinnings of E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) that will pave the way for a new era of electric mobility lifestyle and has been anchored on the pillars of Modularity, Performance, Reliability and Usability.

“As we evolve towards a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow, Hyundai is proud to introduce IONIQ brand to India with the launch of Hyundai IONIQ 5, symbolizing our commitment to ‘Progress for Humanity’. Reflecting our vision, with Hyundai IONIQ 5, we are aspiring to give customers quality time and make their mobility journey as rewarding and worthwhile as possible. Hyundai IONIQ 5 represents our shift towards future mobility with tenets that encapsulate intelligent technology, innovation and sustainability. Driving the pump to plug revolution, Hyundai IONIQ 5 will pave the way for faster adoption of electric mobility and build customer confidence towards truly liberating electric mobility solutions,” Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said in a statement.

Powering the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a 72.6kWH battery pack mated to a permanent synchronous motor. The powertrain output is 216bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger.

It comes with dual LED headlamps, pixelated LED taillights, flush-fitting door handles and unique dual-tone alloys. The EV gets a minimalistic interior with a dual floating screen and a 2-spoke steering wheel.

 

 

  • Published Date: January 11, 2023 4:04 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX' with 550km range
News
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX' with 550km range
Crypto company Coinbase announces to fire 950 employees

News

Crypto company Coinbase announces to fire 950 employees

OnePlus Nord 3 India launch timeline tipped online

News

OnePlus Nord 3 India launch timeline tipped online

Apple is reportedly making its own all-in-one connectivity chip

News

Apple is reportedly making its own all-in-one connectivity chip

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta with Snapdragon 888+ SoC launched

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta with Snapdragon 888+ SoC launched

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai IONIQ 5 launched in India, priced at Rs 44.95 lakh

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX' with 550km range

Crypto company Coinbase announces to fire 950 employees

OnePlus Nord 3 India launch timeline tipped online

Apple is reportedly making its own all-in-one connectivity chip

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?