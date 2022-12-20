Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki to showcase electric SUV concept and two new SUVs, may unveil Jimny 5-door

Country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India has confirmed that it will be unveiling an EV concept and a range of SUVs at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. Maruti Suzuki will display an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo including an Electric Concept SUV, two all new SUVs, WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and its customised range of existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift among others. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Alto and more to get expensive from January 2023: Here's why

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited says, “For Over 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been consistently bringing the joy of mobility to customers through industry-defining products and technologies. Auto Expo’23 is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable & technology driven products. Our showcases at Auto Expo’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic Concept EV, Hybrid, flex-fuel prototype and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts.” Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door to get single-pane sunroof, may launch at Auto Expo 2023: Check video

Maruti Suzuki Pavilion highlights include:

Spread across 4,118 m2 at Hall No. 9, the Maruti Suzuki pavilion will welcome visitors to its showcases that are divided into four zones: Sustainability Zone, Technology Zone, Innovation Zone and Adventure Zone. The major highlight will be the Grand SUV amphitheater that will enthral viewers with an elevated section featuring a range of SUVs and UVs by Maruti Suzuki. Also Read - Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door specs and price:

Maruti Suzuki is working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Now, the upcoming 5-door Jimny was spotted testing alongside the recently launched Grand Vitara and the Mahindra Thar. The three cars were spied in Leh Ladakh, where the Jimny would have been undergoing terrain testing. In India, Maruti Jimny 5 door is likely to get AWD system from Grand Vitara, with multiple drive modes In India.

The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. Maruti Suzuki has already started manufacturing the 3-door Jimny for export markets. India will get the 5-door version, which is expected to come in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations.

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door are assumed to start at around Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant. The 5-door Jimny will be at least 100 kg heavier compared to the current 3-door version, expected to weigh in at 1,190 kg (kerb weight).