comscore Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX' with 550km range
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Unveils Concept Electric Suv Evx With 550km Range
News

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX' with 550km range

News

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday unveiled the concept electric SUV "eVX" powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range at the Auto Expo 2023.

Highlights

  • SUV "eVX" powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.
  • Dimensionally the vehicle measures 4,300mm in length.
  • The concept SUV also features high ground clearance.
Auto Expo 2023

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX' with 550km range

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday unveiled the concept electric SUV “eVX” powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range at the Auto Expo 2023. Inspired by the ‘Emotional Versatile Cruiser,’ – Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. Also Read - Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki to showcase electric SUV concept and two new SUVs, may unveil Jimny 5-door

Dimensionally the vehicle measures 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height. The concept SUV also features high ground clearance, rugged cladding running across the external body and more. Also Read - Hyundai India announces price hike on entire model range from January 2023

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV ‘eVX’ with 550km range

“Today, I have an exciting announcement. I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees in the production of BEVs and their batteries,” Commenting on the global premiere of Concept Electric SUV eVX, Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation noted. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Alto and more to get expensive from January 2023: Here's why

Speaking on the unveil, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “For over 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been spreading the Joy of Mobility in India and fulfilling the aspirations of millions of Indian families. The Concept eVX is Suzuki’s first global strategic Electric Vehicle, and I am excited that it debuts here in India. It brings exciting urban SUV styling through its sharp design language and as a Battery Electric Vehicle it purposefully reinforces our commitment to environment friendliness and sustainability.”

Maruti Suzuki also displayed its range of “sustainable” cars like the WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid at the Expo.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2023 12:53 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Crypto company Coinbase announces to fire 950 employees
News
Crypto company Coinbase announces to fire 950 employees
OnePlus Nord 3 India launch timeline tipped online

News

OnePlus Nord 3 India launch timeline tipped online

Apple is reportedly making its own all-in-one connectivity chip

News

Apple is reportedly making its own all-in-one connectivity chip

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta with Snapdragon 888+ SoC launched

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta with Snapdragon 888+ SoC launched

Apple might not bring any major changes to iOS 17: Here's why

News

Apple might not bring any major changes to iOS 17: Here's why

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX' with 550km range

Crypto company Coinbase announces to fire 950 employees

OnePlus Nord 3 India launch timeline tipped online

Apple is reportedly making its own all-in-one connectivity chip

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Kanpur, Agra, Prayagraj, 7 more cities

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?