Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV ‘eVX’ with 550km range

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday unveiled the concept electric SUV "eVX" powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range at the Auto Expo 2023. Inspired by the 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser,' – Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.

Dimensionally the vehicle measures 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height. The concept SUV also features high ground clearance, rugged cladding running across the external body and more.

"Today, I have an exciting announcement. I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees in the production of BEVs and their batteries," Commenting on the global premiere of Concept Electric SUV eVX, Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation noted.

Speaking on the unveil, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “For over 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been spreading the Joy of Mobility in India and fulfilling the aspirations of millions of Indian families. The Concept eVX is Suzuki’s first global strategic Electric Vehicle, and I am excited that it debuts here in India. It brings exciting urban SUV styling through its sharp design language and as a Battery Electric Vehicle it purposefully reinforces our commitment to environment friendliness and sustainability.”

Maruti Suzuki also displayed its range of “sustainable” cars like the WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid at the Expo.