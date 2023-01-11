Auto Expo 2023: New Kia Carnival unveiled in India, check details here

Kia has unveiled the KA4 MPV at Auto Expo 2023. The 2023 Kia Carnival MPV comes with better looking front end with an SUV-like design. It gets a bold grill with LED lamps on both sides with sharp edges along with a light bar. The new Carnival is now one of the longest cars in India with a length of 5156mm and that is a lot more than the current generation model. The new Kia Carnival is expected to be launched in the price range of Rs 32-38 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking on the occassion, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director & CEO, Kia India said, “Kia has been a dynamic brand, one that has never shied away from challenging the established norms of the automotive industry. Today, the world seeks a similar attitude to counter the environmental concerns we are facing. I am glad that we are able to showcase our distinctive sustainable mobility solutions that address the ever-evolving new-age consumer’s needs, along with our vision to contribute to a greener and cleaner future thereby defining our vision of an inspiring tomorrow.”

New Kia Carnival Engine:

The new Kia Carnival is available with a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine that generates 291 horsepower and 355 Nm of maximum torque. A 2.2-liter diesel engine with 198 horsepower and a maximum torque output of 440 Nm is also an option.

New Kia Carnival Interior:

New Kia Carnival features like 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. It also gets novelties like three-zone climate control, wireless charging, ventilated seats, sunroof, multi-function steering, and connected car technology.

New Kia Carnival Features:

The vehicle also hosts a comprehensive list of ADAS features, including Remote Smart Parking Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), and Blind-Spot Avoidance Assist (BCA), to name a few. In addition, the vehicle is offered with Dual Sunroof. One of the most innovative features is the Rear Occupant alert. With the help of Ultra-sonic waves, the vehicle can detect passenger movement in the back after the door has been locked. Coupled with advanced driving dynamics, the car embodies an exceptional combination of design, capability, safety, and luxury, the company claims.