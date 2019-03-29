AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

Autodesk, the maker of popular CAD software, AutoCAD, has announced the next version that is now available for download. AutoCAD 2020 brings new features and enhancements to one of the most widely used industrial software enabling users to design, draft and bring their vision to life. With AutoCAD 2020, Autodesk is adding features such as dark theme, quick display measurements and performance improvements to speed up your rendering work. With the new software, Autodesk says that professional users will also get access to specialized toolsets that will give access to industry-specific tools. Here is a look at new features being introduced with AutoCAD 2020:

Dark Theme for Clarity

With AutoCAD 2020, Autodesk is adding dark theme to one of the most popular professional software out there. AutoCAD 2020 and all the specialized toolsets now have a fresh new look with the dark theme. The dark theme has a modern dark blue interface, which according to the company, will be easy on eyes and is designed to work with contrast improvements and sharper icons, added by the company recently.

“We’re continuing to deliver unprecedented value to subscribers via a streamlined offering, new features, and award-winning web and mobile apps,” said Marcus O’Brien, director of AutoCAD product management. “With Autodesk’s cloud capabilities and new AutoCAD partnerships, users can collaborate and make anything, anywhere.”

Performance Improvements

AutoCAD 2020 also brings system-level performance improvements and Autodesk says each time when you save your work, it takes just half a second, making the new version one whole second faster on average. “In just one year, all AutoCAD users would save 80 work years collectively,” the company said in a blog post. The install time has also been improved and is now 50 percent faster for machines with solid state hard drives.

Quick Measure tool

AutoCAD 2020 makes measuring distances faster with the new Quick Measure tool, which measures 2D drawings simply by hovering your mouse. “Dimensions, distances, and angles are dynamically displayed as you move your mouse over and between objects.”

Other features added to the software

While dark theme, performance improvements and quick measure tool are the key enhancements, the AutoCAD 2020 also brings a new Blocks palette making it easier to insert blocks with visual galleries. The Purge feature has also been redesigned for cleaning up drawings easily. Now, AutoCAD users can compare drawing revisions in one window and users can stores their files in Microsoft OneDrive or Box.