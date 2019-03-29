comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements
News

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

News

AutoCAD 2020 brings performance improvements that will save a lot of time for professional designers.

  • Published: March 29, 2019 12:58 PM IST
Autocad 2020 main

Source: Autodesk

Autodesk, the maker of popular CAD software, AutoCAD, has announced the next version that is now available for download. AutoCAD 2020 brings new features and enhancements to one of the most widely used industrial software enabling users to design, draft and bring their vision to life. With AutoCAD 2020, Autodesk is adding features such as dark theme, quick display measurements and performance improvements to speed up your rendering work. With the new software, Autodesk says that professional users will also get access to specialized toolsets that will give access to industry-specific tools. Here is a look at new features being introduced with AutoCAD 2020:

Dark Theme for Clarity

With AutoCAD 2020, Autodesk is adding dark theme to one of the most popular professional software out there. AutoCAD 2020 and all the specialized toolsets now have a fresh new look with the dark theme. The dark theme has a modern dark blue interface, which according to the company, will be easy on eyes and is designed to work with contrast improvements and sharper icons, added by the company recently.

Adobe MAX 2018: Premier Rush CC launched, Photoshop for iPad coming in 2019 and major updates to flagship programs

Also Read

Adobe MAX 2018: Premier Rush CC launched, Photoshop for iPad coming in 2019 and major updates to flagship programs

“We’re continuing to deliver unprecedented value to subscribers via a streamlined offering, new features, and award-winning web and mobile apps,” said Marcus O’Brien, director of AutoCAD product management. “With Autodesk’s cloud capabilities and new AutoCAD partnerships, users can collaborate and make anything, anywhere.”

Performance Improvements

AutoCAD 2020 also brings system-level performance improvements and Autodesk says each time when you save your work, it takes just half a second, making the new version one whole second faster on average. “In just one year, all AutoCAD users would save 80 work years collectively,” the company said in a blog post. The install time has also been improved and is now 50 percent faster for machines with solid state hard drives.

Quick Measure tool

AutoCAD 2020 makes measuring distances faster with the new Quick Measure tool, which measures 2D drawings simply by hovering your mouse. “Dimensions, distances, and angles are dynamically displayed as you move your mouse over and between objects.”

Watch: Android Q How to install

Other features added to the software

While dark theme, performance improvements and quick measure tool are the key enhancements, the AutoCAD 2020 also brings a new Blocks palette making it easier to insert blocks with visual galleries. The Purge feature has also been redesigned for cleaning up drawings easily. Now, AutoCAD users can compare drawing revisions in one window and users can stores their files in Microsoft OneDrive or Box.

  • Published Date: March 29, 2019 12:58 PM IST

Editor's Pick

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements
News
AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements
WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

News

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

Free Wi-Fi now available at 1,000 Indian Railway stations

News

Free Wi-Fi now available at 1,000 Indian Railway stations

Huawei aims to capture OnePlus’ market share in India: Report

News

Huawei aims to capture OnePlus’ market share in India: Report

Reliance Jio reportedly acquires Haptik to challenge Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

News

Reliance Jio reportedly acquires Haptik to challenge Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Most Popular

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

ixigo 6th most downloaded travel app globally

Twitter ‘Lights Out’ brings true dark mode to iOS, coming soon on Android

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

News

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने पेश किए चार नए WiFi हॉटस्पॉट वाउचर, 19 रुपये में मिलेगा हाई-स्पीड WiFi इंटरनेट

अब 1 हजार रेलवे स्टेशनों पर उठाएं फ्री Wi-Fi का फायदा

55-इंच वाला स्मार्ट TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

गूगल, फेसबुक से भी तेज निकला यह शख्स, कंपनियों को लगा दी अरबों की चपत

Realme 3 Sale Date: दो अप्रैल को होगी रियलमी 3 की अगली फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

ixigo 6th most downloaded travel app globally
News
ixigo 6th most downloaded travel app globally
Twitter ‘Lights Out’ brings true dark mode to iOS, coming soon on Android

News

Twitter ‘Lights Out’ brings true dark mode to iOS, coming soon on Android
Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

News

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report
AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

News

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements
WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

News

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature