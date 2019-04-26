Avengers: Endgame hype is real as Thanos snaps away Google searches

The final film in the Infinity Stones story arc, Avengers: Endgame hit the theaters today. And it seems Google is being its usual omnipresent self by taking part in what has become one of the biggest pop culture phenomena of this century. Endgame is making headlines everywhere for breaking records in ways hitherto undreamed of, from pre-booking records to the revenue numbers. People seem to have been swept away the tidal wave of hype that saw pre-booking tickets being sold out in a matter of mere hours after opening worldwide.

And Google is participating in this revelry in its own way where users who Google ‘Thanos’ will be treated to a search of the term along with Thanos’ famed Infinity Gauntlet that was seen in Avengers: Infinity War. The surprise comes on clicking the Infinity Gauntlet, it appears to perform the deadly snap which results in random searches on the page being turned to dust. Once the dust settles, Google rectifies the search result to show half the previous number. Users can get the search restored by clicking on the Infinity Gauntlet again which would prompt it to use the time stone to reverse the effects of the snap.

This Easter egg is a direct reference to the latest films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where Thanos, the big baddie that has been haunting the Avengers, Earth’s mightiest heroes for a while now. His sociopathic agenda is to wipe out half the population of the universe by using all the Infinity Stones in unison via the Infinity Gauntlet. He does manage this feat in Avengers: Infinity War where he snaps his finger and half the population of the world is turned to dust.

Google has imitated this effect in this Easter egg. Avengers: Endgame has hit the theaters today and stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson among others.