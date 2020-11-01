comscore AWS generates $11.6bn in sales, leads global Cloud market | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • AWS generates $11.6bn in sales, leads global Cloud market
News

AWS generates $11.6bn in sales, leads global Cloud market

News

The $3.54 billion operating income for AWS topped the Wall Street estimates of $3.45 billion and the credit goes to significant customer momentum with new commitments and migrations in the September quarter.

  • Updated: November 1, 2020 5:01 PM IST
Amazon Logo edited

Maintaining its leadership position in the global Cloud market, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, generated $11.6 billion in sales in the September quarter, up 29 per cent year-over-year. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale sold more iPhones on day one than last year’s sale

The $3.54 billion operating income for AWS topped the Wall Street estimates of $3.45 billion and the credit goes to significant customer momentum with new commitments and migrations in the September quarter. Also Read - iPhone 11 to cost Rs 47,999 during Amazon Great Indian sale: Check details

AWS has already become a $43 billion annualized run rate business, up nearly $10 billion in run rate in the last 12 months. Also Read - Big Billion Days 2020: Flipkart to heat up smartphone market with 22 new launches, upgrade offers and more

“In AWS, the customer usage remained strong. We continue to see companies meaningfully growing their plans to move to AWS while we’re busy gearing up for our annual ‘re:Invent’ conference,” said Brian Olsavsky, Senior Vice President and CFO at Amazon during the earnings call with analysts on Thursday.

This year, the AWS flagship ‘re:Invent’ conference will be a free three-week virtual event running from November 30 through December 18.

AWS has won the leading payments technology company Global Payments, to manage issuer processing and handling of their approximately 27 billion transactions processed annually.

The company now has biotechnology company Moderna as a client, to accelerate the development of messenger RNA medicines to prevent and fight diseases, including a vaccine candidate against Covid-19.

“AWS announced the general availability of Amazon Braket, a fully managed service that provides a development environment to help customers explore and design quantum algorithms,” Amazon said.

Quantum computing has the potential to solve computational problems that are beyond the reach of classical computers by harnessing the laws of quantum mechanics to build more powerful tools for processing information.

AWS has announced the general availability of Amazon Timestream, a new time series database for IoT and operational applications that can scale to process trillions of time series events per day up to 1,000 times faster than relational databases, and at as low as 1/10th the cost.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 1, 2020 5:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 1, 2020 5:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review: Zingy flagship experience
Mobiles
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review: Zingy flagship experience
PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android

Gaming

PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Features

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

AWS generates $11.6bn in sales, leads global Cloud market

Initial iPhone 12 data suggest we're off to great start: Tim Cook

Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments in Q3

Realme fastest brand to sell 5 crore smartphones: Report

Sony Xperia 1 II with 12GB RAM passes Geekbench listings

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

AWS generates $11.6bn in sales, leads global Cloud market

News

AWS generates $11.6bn in sales, leads global Cloud market
Flipkart Dussehra Specials sale: Checkout big deals

News

Flipkart Dussehra Specials sale: Checkout big deals
Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4

News

Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4
Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched in India

News

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched in India
Amazon sold more iPhones on day one than last year s sale

News

Amazon sold more iPhones on day one than last year s sale

हिंदी समाचार

Sony Xperia 1 II फोन 12GB RAM के साथ गीकबेंच पर स्पॉट, Gorilla Glass 6 से प्रोटेक्टिड है स्क्रीन

Bolo Indya ने लॉन्च किया Bolo Meets, घर बैठे कर सकेंगे कमाई

Excitel ने अनाउंस किया पागलपंथी ब्रॉडबैंड सेल, 499 रुपये प्रति महीने में 300Mbps की मिलेगी स्पीड

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 के फीचर्स आए सामने, जानें क्या होगा खास?

Vi निकला Airtel और Jio से आगे, बना सबसे तेज मोबाइल डाटा नेटवर्क

Latest Videos

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review

News

AWS generates $11.6bn in sales, leads global Cloud market
News
AWS generates $11.6bn in sales, leads global Cloud market
Initial iPhone 12 data suggest we're off to great start: Tim Cook

News

Initial iPhone 12 data suggest we're off to great start: Tim Cook
Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments in Q3

News

Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments in Q3
Realme fastest brand to sell 5 crore smartphones: Report

News

Realme fastest brand to sell 5 crore smartphones: Report
Sony Xperia 1 II with 12GB RAM passes Geekbench listings

News

Sony Xperia 1 II with 12GB RAM passes Geekbench listings

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers