If you head over to the Google homepage today, you will be greeted by an animated doodle. The search giant is dedicating its latest doodle to BB King who is also known as “King of the Blues”. The day marks the 94th birthday of King. The doodle features a short animation clip chronicles the life and career of King. The background score is set to King’s rendition of the blues song, The Thrill is Gone.

Riley B. King was born in 1925 on a Mississippi Delta plantation near Berclair. He was born a sharecropper’s son, and at a very early age his soulful, piercing guitar solos became recognizable. He was raised singing gospel music in church and performed on street corners.

BB King’s career

King would enjoy a career spanning nearly 70 years and became a blueprint for many of the world’s biggest rock stars. One of the greatest rock stars John Lennon of The Beatles was once quoted as saying, “I wish I could just do like B.B. King. If you would put me with B.B. King, I would feel real silly.”

King began recording in 1949 and became an almost legend after his first hit Three O’Clock Blues. Some of his hits like The Thrill is Gone and Every Day I Have the Blues have become classics of the genre. He recorded more than 50 albums, starting with Singin’ the Blues in 1956 to One Kind Favor in 2008. He toured the world well into his 80s and played over 15,000 live gigs during his career. In fact, it is claimed that he averaged more than 300 shows a year throughout his career.

Throughout his career King won plenty of awards and accolades, including 15 Grammys. He was inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame in 1984, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, and received the Songwriters Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award in 1990. He has also received honorary doctorates from universities, and also performed at the White House.