Bad luck strikes Xiaomi Mi 9 customer in China; gets phone without an LED flash

Surprisingly, there is no LED cutout and Xiaomi's manufacturing team completely missed out on installing the LED flash.

  Published: March 8, 2019 9:55 AM IST
Bad luck has struck online smartphone buyers for a long time with bricks turning up instead of smartphones and devices without working displays. But in a rather surprising news, one of the customers who purchased Xiaomi Mi 9 in China, felt disappointed when the device happened to miss a key element.

A Weibo user on Thursday posted few pictures of Xiaomi Mi 9 that arrived without an LED flash. Surprisingly, there is no LED cutout and Xiaomi’s manufacturing team completely missed out on installing the LED flash. It appears to be a serious quality check failure on Xiaomi‘s part to miss elements on the hardware front.

Unfortunately, for the consumer, it didn’t turn out to be a pleasant shopping experience at first. Since customer care did follow-up on the same Weibo thread, it is most likely that Xiaomi will replace the device in no time.

One can see the triple camera setup without the LED flash in posted Mi 9 pictures on Weibo. The Mi 9 features 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel triple-camera setup, and a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. The Android 9 Pie OS customized with MIUI skin comes preinstalled on the Mi 9. It is packed with a 3,300mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging and 20W wireless charging. The handset lacks support microSD card and 3.5mm audio jack.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display that is embedded with a fingerprint sensor. The display of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone along with 8GB of RAM, and yo to 128GB of storage. Recently in AnTuTu benchmarking comparison, the Xiaomi Mi 9 recorded a score of 371,849, which is the highest ever for a smartphone.

