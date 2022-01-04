comscore Bad news for Apple! Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen before January 7
  • Home
  • News
  • Bad news for Apple as Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen before January 7
News

Bad news for Apple as Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen before January 7

News

The Foxconn plant is said to resume operations once “necessary improvements” are ensured. Until then, Apple has put the facility on probation.

foxconn-1200

Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur plant is unlikely to reopen before January 7, the latest report from Reuters suggests. The facility has been shut since December 18, which is soon after hundreds of workers were hospitalised over food poisoning controversy. Also Read - iPhone 13 users still waiting for Apple to bring missing noise cancellation for calls feature

The Foxconn plant is said to resume operations once “necessary improvements” are ensured. Until then, Apple has put the facility on probation. Also Read - Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value

Foxconn’s Tamil Nadu plant assembles smartphones from across several brands including Apple. Foxconn manufacturers the iPhone 12 and is soon likely to start assembling the iPhone 13 as well. Also Read - AirPods Pro 2 to be the first Apple earbuds to come with support for lossless audio: Report

Commenting on the matter, an Apple Spokesperson said last week, “Following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur, we dispatched independent auditors.”

The spokesperson also said that Apple found some of the “remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements”. The company added that it is working with the supplier to “ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented.”

As per the latest reports, government officials closely related to the matter said that “Foxconn is still working with Apple to ensure compliance, which they expect to take up to two days. Bringing back workers could also more than a day.”

Neither Apple nor Foxconn revealed any details on the reopening of the facility.

Commenting on the matter, Foxconn previously said, “we are very sorry for the issue our employees experienced and are taking immediate steps to enhance the facilities and services we provide.” The facility is said to be operational once workers’ health standard is ensured.

The Apple supplier also said that it is considering restructuring the local management team and systems, expanding living areas, upgrading bathing facilities and providing drinking water facilities. The company also said that it will continue to pay all employees during the downtime.

It is not the first time that Apple has been linked to labor issues in India. Previously, the tech giant has put Wistron Corp., on probation after worker protests over unpaid wages.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 4, 2022 5:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 4, 2022 6:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Bad news for Apple! Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen before January 7
News
Bad news for Apple! Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen before January 7
Tata Motors breaks EV sales record by selling over 2,200 electric cars in a month

Electric Vehicle

Tata Motors breaks EV sales record by selling over 2,200 electric cars in a month

Motorola Moto G71 5G launch next week: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G71 5G launch next week: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Elon Musk's Starlink will have to refund money to all Indian pre-orders

News

Elon Musk's Starlink will have to refund money to all Indian pre-orders

Wait and watch for these weird and wacky gadgets at CES 2022

Photo Gallery

Wait and watch for these weird and wacky gadgets at CES 2022

CES 2022: Here are the top weird and wacky gadgets launching in Las Vegas

Photo Gallery

CES 2022: Here are the top weird and wacky gadgets launching in Las Vegas

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Bad news for Apple as Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen before January 7

Tata Motors breaks EV sales record by selling over 2,200 electric cars in a month

Elon Musk's Starlink will have to refund money to all Indian pre-orders

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications leaked following design reveal: Take a look

OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Most Popular and Downloaded apps of 2021

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

Related Topics

Related Stories

Bad news for Apple! Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen before January 7

News

Bad news for Apple! Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen before January 7
Apple still hasn t fixed iPhone 13 s missing noise cancellation for calls issue

Mobiles

Apple still hasn t fixed iPhone 13 s missing noise cancellation for calls issue
Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value

News

Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value
Apple to ditch notch; might introduce punch hole design in iPhone 14 series

Mobiles

Apple to ditch notch; might introduce punch hole design in iPhone 14 series
Apple AirPods Pro 2 might offer lossless audio support, charging case with sound

Wearables

Apple AirPods Pro 2 might offer lossless audio support, charging case with sound

हिंदी समाचार

Krafton ने BGMI के हजारों अकाउंट फिर से किए बैन, प्लेयर्स कर रहे थे चीटिंग

2022 में उपलब्ध Free Fire के पांच शानदार Bundles, रंग-बिरंगे और खूबसूरत लुक से लैस

Passport के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना है आसान, बस फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

Vivo V23 और V23 Pro की कीमत हुई लीक, इतने हजार में आएंगे धांसू स्मार्टफोन

BSNL के इस प्लान में मिलेगी 455 दिनों की वैलिडिटी, डेली 3GB डेटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Bad news for Apple as Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen before January 7
News
Bad news for Apple as Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen before January 7
Tata Motors breaks EV sales record by selling over 2,200 electric cars in a month

Electric Vehicle

Tata Motors breaks EV sales record by selling over 2,200 electric cars in a month
Elon Musk's Starlink will have to refund money to all Indian pre-orders

News

Elon Musk's Starlink will have to refund money to all Indian pre-orders
OnePlus 10 Pro specifications leaked following design reveal: Take a look

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications leaked following design reveal: Take a look
OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers