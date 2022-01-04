Bad news for Apple! Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen before January 7

Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur plant is unlikely to reopen before January 7, the latest report from Reuters suggests. The facility has been shut since December 18, which is soon after hundreds of workers were hospitalised over food poisoning controversy. Also Read - iPhone 13 users still waiting for Apple to bring missing noise cancellation for calls feature

The Foxconn plant is said to resume operations once "necessary improvements" are ensured. Until then, Apple has put the facility on probation.

Foxconn's Tamil Nadu plant assembles smartphones from across several brands including Apple. Foxconn manufacturers the iPhone 12 and is soon likely to start assembling the iPhone 13 as well.

Commenting on the matter, an Apple Spokesperson said last week, “Following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur, we dispatched independent auditors.”

The spokesperson also said that Apple found some of the “remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements”. The company added that it is working with the supplier to “ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented.”

As per the latest reports, government officials closely related to the matter said that “Foxconn is still working with Apple to ensure compliance, which they expect to take up to two days. Bringing back workers could also more than a day.”

Neither Apple nor Foxconn revealed any details on the reopening of the facility.

Commenting on the matter, Foxconn previously said, “we are very sorry for the issue our employees experienced and are taking immediate steps to enhance the facilities and services we provide.” The facility is said to be operational once workers’ health standard is ensured.

The Apple supplier also said that it is considering restructuring the local management team and systems, expanding living areas, upgrading bathing facilities and providing drinking water facilities. The company also said that it will continue to pay all employees during the downtime.

It is not the first time that Apple has been linked to labor issues in India. Previously, the tech giant has put Wistron Corp., on probation after worker protests over unpaid wages.