Bajaj Chetak electric launched with a range of 95km

Bajaj Auto has revealed the price and availability of Chetak, its electric scooter for the market. The Pune-based two wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has launched the electric scooter at a starting price of Rs 1,00,000. The price is ex-showroom and inclusive of government subsidies. The electric Chetak is designed and developed in-house by the company. With Chetak, the company is trying to revive its scooter business and preparing for an electric future at the same time.

The company announced its plans to revive the Chetak brand in October last year. Now, it has officially revealed the price of its first electric scooter. According to Livemint, Bajaj plans to roll out the electric scooter in a phased manner. It plans to begin sales from Bangalore and Pune. It has selected 13 pro-biking dealerships in Bangalore and four stores in Pune for the roll out. The bookings open from January 15, 2020 and will be available in six variants.

These six variants will be available across two model lines – urban and premium. Bajaj is claiming a range of about 95 kilometer per charge. It will offer a warranty of three years or 50,000km, whichever is earlier. “We plan to get the first electric vehicle right as the technology is new,” said Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd.

To recall, Bajaj has revived the iconic Chetak after a hiatus of 14 years. The company last sold Chetak nearly 14 years ago and the new model has a modern avatar. From the front, it seems to borrow design elements from Piaggio Vespa while the overall shape is identical to Yamaha’s Fascino. Named after Maharana Pratap’s horse, Chetak could be a major export opportunity for the company. There is no word on charging infrastructure or charging modes supported by the vehicle just yet. It needs to be seen whether it succeeds against startups like Ather in the electric two-wheeler market.