Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India’s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

The Platina 110 ABS, priced at Rs. 72,224 (ex-showroom Delhi), is powered by a 115.45 cc engine that delivers 8.6 PS power at 7000 rpm and torque of 9.81 Nm at 5000 RPM.

Bajaj Auto has introduced the updated Platina 110 ABS in the Indian market. The Platina 110 ABS, priced at Rs. 72,224 (ex-showroom Delhi), is powered by a 115.45 cc engine that delivers 8.6 PS power at 7000 rpm and torque of 9.81 Nm at 5000 RPM. Platina 110 ABS comes in four colours – Ebony Black, Gloss Pewter Grey, Cocktail Wine Red, and Saffire Blue.

“India accounts for the highest road deaths across the world with 2-wheelers accounting for 45% of these accidents. Our understanding of the Indian consumer suggests that commuter rider face panic braking scenarios frequently. With the new Platina 110 ABS, we want to offer riders complete control in unforeseen braking scenarios,” Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto.

The new Platina 110, equipped with ABS enhances safety by reducing braking distance and providing better handling and stability in any challenging condition. Also, the ABS in Platina ensures complete control in panic-braking situations. caused due to stray animals, frequent potholes, wrong-side riders etc.

Bajaj Auto slipped 2.59 percent to Rs 3653.35 after the company recorded 19 percent fall in total auto sales to 3,06,552 units in November 2022 from 3,79,276 units in November 2021. While domestic sales declined by 4 percent YoY to 1,52,716 units, exports contracted by 30 percent YoY to 1,53,836 units during the period under review. The company sold 2,62,120 two-wheeler units (down 23 percent YoY) and 44,432 commercial vehicle units (up 9 percent YoY) in November 2022.

Top selling two wheelers from Bajaj Auto include – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar, Avenger as well as Chetak electric scooter. As opposed to 13,802 units sold a year ago, Bajaj more than doubled its commercial vehicle sales in domestic market at 112 percent YoY growth.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2022 9:17 AM IST
