Ban Free Fire and BGMI: Last week, a MP in Nepal urged the government to ban online games like PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire in the country. A new report suggests that now ADJ Naresh Kumar Laka has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban games like “PUBG India” (BGMI) and Garena Free Fire in India. Also Read - Battlelands Royale Review: An animated battle royale game that is pretty fun

Laka said that these battle royale games cause adverse impact on children. In an official statement, Laka stated, “the citizens of the country appreciated your action in banning the notorious game PUBG Mobile which caused devastating adverse effect on the development of children. But recently two similar games, namely Garena Free Fire and PUBG India (Battlegrounds Mobile India), are also causing adverse impact on the children like the previous PUBG.” Also Read - Free Fire OB29 update: Release date, timing in India, downtime, new characters and guns, more details

Laka further highlighted that children spend long hours playing such games, which disturbs their normal life and affects their family and social behaviour. He also suggested that a law should be framed to restrict exposure of children to such games. Also Read - Garena Free Fire McLaren Ascension event: How to get McLaren Ascension P1 car skins

PUBG Mobile launched as BGMI

To recall, the Indian government banned the popular PUBG Mobile game in the country last year alongside several other Chinese apps after the Galwan Valley episode. Game developer Krafton recently relaunched PUBG Mobile in the country as Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI.

Even before BGMI could release in India, there were petitions to ban the game in the country. BGMI is currently available for download only for Android mobile users. Some reports suggest that the iOS version of the BGMI mobile game is in the works and should be release soon. BGMI has been downloaded by over 10,000,000 users on Google Play store.

Additionally, Garena Free Fire is also one of the most played mobile games in the country today. The battle royale game is available for download on Google Play store and Apple App store.