Twitter ban trends after Twitter website showed J&K, Ladakh out of India’s map, now removed

Twitter has been in the news for all the wrong reasons all this while in the country. First, for delaying in complying with new social laws, then for blocking IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Twitter account and now for showing Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh out of the Indian map. Also Read - Redmi 10 budget smartphone is coming to India, July launch teased

Hashtags such as #banTwitter and #Twitterban are currently trending on the microblogging website. But what’s the reason? Well, it is because the official Twitter website showed India’s map without the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Twitter map showed the two regions out of the Indian map. Also Read - Samsung MWC 2021 event LIVE Updates: Galaxy Watch 4, new foldable and tablet, more expected

The incorrect map appeared on the career section of the Twitter website under the header “Tweep Life”. Also Read - Windows 11: How to enroll for Windows Insider Program, use Windows Health PC Check for desktop compatibility

Soon after the inaccurate Indian map went viral, Twitter removed it from its website that showed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country. To recall, Twitter previously showed Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a part of China.

After the wrong Indian map was spotted on the official website, users started tweeting with hashtag #BanTwitter. The ban twitter hashtag current has around 15,000 plus tweets.

Twitter users are expressing their anger on the platform for the incorrect map. The microblogging site is getting trolled big time on its own platform. Several angry users are tweeting against Twitter and asking everyone to join the made in India Koo microblogging site.

#TwitterBan

Imagine an indian IT company like tcs, Infosys telling the US govt that they won’t comply to the US laws while operating in America….they will be bombarded with the lawsuits#BanTWITTER #TwitterBan

Use koo app pic.twitter.com/VQd8nE1gY8 — Anti-Hÿpôčřîťę 👮 (@ChahiyeKisko) June 28, 2021

It’s not a social media but an anti national media#TwitterBan pic.twitter.com/lJ3shsTF9D — Arjun Tiwari (@AJ897910) June 28, 2021

#TwitterBan

I request everyone to go to play store and rate one ⭐ for twitter and please do comment pic.twitter.com/yEZimdmxvL — Arveti Achyuth (@Achyutharveti) June 28, 2021