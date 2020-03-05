comscore BaReNPI algorithm may enhance online transaction security | BGR India
BaReNPI algorithm wants to fight fraudulent online transactions: Here is how

The BaReNPI algorithm induces randomization into ciphers and hence can help enhance security for online transactions.

  Published: March 5, 2020 3:48 PM IST
Hack code virus malware 805px

A new digital security algorithm developed by scientists could be a big way to prevent fraudulent transactions. The algorithm works by increasing the randomness in the generation of user-authenticity tests like OTPs and Captcha. Called BaReNPI, the algorithm uses a random software-based generator that makes it harder for cyber attackers to hack into encryptions.

The new algorithm works better than Advanced Encryption Standard 256 (AES 256), which is currently the bar to beat in terms of electronic cryptographic encryption, said the researchers.

The name BaReNPI is derived from the unique properties of the algorithm, explains lead scientist Geetha G. This includes balancedness, resiliency, non-linearity, propagation, and immunity.

“The main difference between our technology and the existing technologies are these properties. The existing technologies do not consider these five properties simultaneously, therefore, the outcomes of those technologies are application-specific,” Geetha told PTI.

BaReNPI generates random numbers with symmetric properties. These are required by security algorithms for the development of ciphers. These ciphers are then used to perform encryption or decryption, suggests the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Geeta further explained that such security systems are used by messaging applications like WhatsApp and signal programs like VeraCrypt. The algorithms are also used by various hardware and other applications to transmit data securely. The need for such a system is applicable in India and also around the world. The system can enhance the security of existing ciphers by implementing the element of randomness in the features.

“The security of internet surfing is primarily dependent upon security algorithms applied in the transport layer. All such cryptographic security algorithms are facing the problem of cryptanalysis, and therefore their robustness is required to be enhanced with the help of such BaReNPI,” she said.

Geetha also mentioned that her team has filed a US-patent for the feature. The team has reportedly bagged funding from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for the system’s hardware implementation.

