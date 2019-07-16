comscore Baseus launches wireless earpods, chargers and more in India
In terms of pricing, the wireless TWS EarPods will be available for Rs 4,499, while the Alexa enabled Wireless Sports Earphones will cost consumers Rs 3,999.

  Published: July 16, 2019 7:14 PM IST
Baseus India

Baseus, a China-based digital accessory brand, on Tuesday forayed in the Indian market with its range of products. The company has partnered with Teleecare Network India Pvt. Ltd. (An Optiemus Group Company) as its distribution and marketing ally in India. To start with, the company launched TWS Earpods, Smart 2-in-1 Dual Wireless Charger, Digital Display Power station and Alexa enabled S17 Pro Wireless Sports Earphones.

In terms of pricing, the Alexa enabled Wireless Sports Earphones will cost consumers Rs 3,999. The wireless TWS EarPods, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 4,499. Also, the other two charging accessories have been priced differently. The Dual Wireless Flash Charger costs Rs 5,499. The Digital Display Power station costs Rs 6,999 as it comes with built-in 30,000mAh battery.

“India is an important market for Baseus and we are looking at it aggressively. While we focus on online and offline channels, we aim to disrupt the market and set new benchmarks with our designs and value for money accessories range. Our TG which includes all genres including travelers, tech geeks, fitness freaks etc will identify us as a brand which appeals to their own sense of style and fashion,” said Vivian Wang, General Manager, Baseus.

Baseus aims to capture at least 5 percent to 7 percent share of the organized accessory market by 2020-end. It plans to offer products in the mid and premium categories. The aspiration is for $4 million worth of sales in the first year of operations in India. The company also plans to set up ten flagship stores in the country, but didn’t provide any timeline.

Apart from digital accessories, the brand also intends to bring an extensive range of products in home and car accessories segment. Some products like smart hubs, docking stations, travel chargers, mounted phone chargers, car air purifiers, and smart home lamps are expected to follow.

