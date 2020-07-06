Baseus is a brand known for its wide range of accessories including charging adapters, USB cables, power banks, headsets, and more. The company is also one of Xiaomi‘s technological ecosystem partners and offers several of its products through the Youpin platform. Now, Xiaomi has started offering the new Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS headphones on Youpin. Also Read - Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Baseus Encok W04 Pro Features, Specifications

The headphones use a semi-in-ear design, seeking to be comfortable for the ears and not hurt the ear canals. Each unit incorporates a 13mm mobile driver complemented by a highly elastic PU composite diaphragm. This setup can restore vocal finesse, instrumental music, and deliver solid drum sound. It seems to have a sound signature designed for genres such as rock, jazz, and pop.

Its functions are powered by a dual-processing smart chip. After the mobile phone transmits a signal, the left and right earphones can be connected simultaneously. The new TWS Baseus Encok W04 Pro headsets connect to devices using Bluetooth 5.0, which reduces signal loss and disconnection caused by 2.4GHz band interference. The transmission speed can reach 24 Mbps, and it can also take advantage of its full connection potential at a distance of up to 10 meters.

It also supports capacitive touch controls. Thanks to this, we can pause or play the music with a double-tap on the side of the earpiece. The headphones also offer a battery life of around 4-5 hours of playback. They come with a charging box that incorporates a 400 mAh battery. It can charge the headphones up to 4 times in a row.

Headphones price

The new Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS offered on Xiaomi Youpin is available in two versions. First, we have the standard version priced at 158 ​​yuan (about Rs. 1,700 or $22). Then we have a version that offers support for wireless charging, which has a price tag of 188 yuan (around Rs. 2,000 or $26). Both are available in four color options: white, pink, gray, and black.