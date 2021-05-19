Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for pre-registration in the country but only for Android users on Google Play Store. The rebranded PUBG Mobile India was up for pre-registration on Play store on May 18. According to a latest report, Krafton is working on Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version as well. We do expect the iOS version to release soon after the game is released on Android. Also Read - Krafton skips PUBG Mobile’s mention in Battlegrounds Mobile India teasers: Here's why

A new report coming from IGN India, suggests that sources close to the development have confirmed the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version. Krafton, however, hasn't revealed any details related to the iOS availability.

The report notes that Krafton recently acknowledged the need to bring the Battleground Mobile India game to Apple ecosystem and said that it will keep fans "informed on future developments." The game developer said, "We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news."

While the game is up pre-registration on Google Play Store, Krafton hasn’t revealed the release date yet. To attract more users, Krafton has announced to offer rewards once someone pre-registers for the game. The company said in an official statement, “there will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only.”

In order to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, interested gamers will need to visit the Google Play Store and click on the “Pre-Register” button displayed in green. The rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.

While the Battlegrounds Mobile India game is yet to release, hackers have taken this opportunity to dupe users. Reports suggest that several fake Battleground Mobile India APK links are circulating on the internet, beware and don’t click on them.