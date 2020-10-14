comscore Beats Flex earbuds launched with Apple's new H1 chip
Despite having the same chip present in the BeatsX model, there are some improvements from the old version.

On the same day of the iPhones’ launch, Beats took the opportunity to announce its new headset model. The Beats Flex is the successor to the BeatsX headphone. It brings an H1 chip from Apple, offers a longer battery life, and has a competitive price of $49. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N100 certification confirms no 5G support

Beats is a company with Apple as its “parent brand”. This means that it uses the same technology present in the official devices of the Cupertino company. Since not even the chargers are being shipped on the new smartphone line, the headphones are also missing. Thus, a cheaper option than AirPods may be welcome. Also Read - Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16

Beats Flex features

The headphones feature Apple’s own H1 chip. This indicates that the overall performance is the same as that present on AirPods. There are significant changes in the design, but the audio principle follows the same quality. Despite having the same chip present in the BeatsX model, there are some improvements from the old version. The first one is in its battery. From eight hours long, it went to 12 hours. This is a significant increase in autonomy time compared to the current generation. Its input is still USB Type-C. Also Read - Huawei Mate 30 Pro E will reportedly launch alongside Mate 40 series

“I’m excited to announce that Beats is launching its most affordable product ever – packed with Apple’s incredible audio technology. This will allow even more music fans around the world to experience the sound quality and design for which Beats products are known.” – Oliver Schusser, vice president of Beats, Apple Music, and International Content.

Another new feature of the earphone is the “playback or magnetic pause” feature. This means that when the headphones are magnetically joined, the music stops. When they are separated, the music starts playing again. This is because they understand when they are together and when they are separated.

Beats also report that the cable, which is around the user’s neck, has had its material changed. Now, the company offers the Flex-Form cable solution, made from Nitinol material. The great benefit is that it can be rolled up so that it is almost imperceptible in the pocket when the user wants to store their headphones. They are available in many different colors: classic black, light yellow (cream), light gray (almost white), and light blue.

Price and availability

Beats Flex is available for $49, which is about Rs 3,600, without considering possible fees and taxes. The company promises that the new models will start to ship from October 21 through Apple’s official website. Authorized dealers will be able to sell the models after 20 November.

  • Published Date: October 14, 2020 5:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 14, 2020 5:40 PM IST

Best Sellers