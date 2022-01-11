comscore Beats Pill+ reportedly discontinued: HomePod Mini is now the only Bluetooth speaker in Apple's portfolio
Beats Pill+ Bluetooth speaker is no longer listed on or available for purchase from the Apple Store and Beats websites. However, it is still available from select third-party retailers.

Beats Pill Plus

(Image: Beats)

Apple has reportedly discontinued its Beats Pill+ Bluetooth speaker, leaving the HomePod Mini as the only Bluetooth speaker in Apple’s line-up. Also note, Beats Pill+ was the last remaining Bluetooth speaker in the Beats lineup. Also Read - Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Amazing deals on Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the Beats Pill+ Bluetooth speaker is no longer listed on or available for purchase from the Apple Store and Beats websites. However, it is still available from select third-party retailers, but we expect that is only till stocks last. Also Read - Apple’s mixed reality headset will use the same power adapter as MacBook Pro

To recall, Apple launched the Beats Pill+ back in 2015. It was the first product that the company had launched following Apple’s 2014’s acquisition of Beats for $3 billion from Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine. The Pill+ was similar to the original Pill, just with the addition of a Lightning port, with a much more cleaner design. Also Read - Foxconn India will reopen its iPhone manufacturing facility on January 12

After the launch, Apple did not update the Beats Pill+, however, it did keep updating it with new colour options over the years.

To recall, Apple discontinued its original HomePod last year, and now with the Beats Pill+ also getting the same treatment, the HomePod Mini is the only first-party speaker that the company sells.

With this Beats will now solely focus on earbuds and over-ear headphones. The Apple subsidiary recently refined its lineup by discontinuing its Powerbeats, Solo Pro and EP earbuds and headphones. After which it launched the Beats Fit Pro and the Beats Studio Buds.

The Beats Studio Buds are a truly wireless design similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro. They come with Active Noise Cancellation, up to 8 hours of battery life, replaceable tips, and Class 1 Bluetooth for fast pairing.

While the Beats Pill+ are currently unavailable via Apple’s official retail lines, the company has not officially discontinued the product, which is why we could get to see it to return or get to see a new portable Bluetooth speaker launch under the Beats brand soon.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 10:32 PM IST

