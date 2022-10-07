comscore Karnataka govt announces to ban Ola, Uber, Rapido auto services within the next 3 days
  • Bengaluru Govt Bans Ola Uber Rapido Auto Karnataka Overcharging
Bengaluru govt bans Ola, Uber, Rapido autos for overcharging

Koramangala to SG Palaya, just a km, at night they ask 300 to 500 🫠

ola uber auto flickr

Image: Flickr

Karnataka state government has announced to discontinue the app-based auto services in the state within the next three days. The auto services by apps including Ola, Uber and Rapido have been declared “illegal” reported Economic Times (ET). Also Read - Ola confirms it is laying off 200 engineers to 'centralise' operations

As per the notice by the department, “Auto services should be discontinued and also not to charge passengers more than the fare prescribed by the government.” Many commuters had reported incidents where they were overcharged by autos for small distances. Also Read - Uber clarifies that no private users' data compromised in cyber breach

Karnataka govt to ban Ola, Uber, Rapido auto services: Here's why

The government has given three days to the companies to comply with the rates set by the government and submit their reply and compliance report. As per the Karnataka government, the companies can only charge a fixed rate of Rs 30 for the first 2km and Rs 15 thereafter. However, reportedly, these companies were charging a minimum of Rs 100 for even less than 2km. Also Read - Uber acknowledges data breach, says it is probing the 'cybersecurity incident'

Hence, the government has decided to pronounce the app-based auto services as “illegal” in Bangalore and other parts of the state. As per the state police authorities, Ola, Uber and Rapido are not eligible to run their own auto-rickshaws but only taxis.

As per a statement by transport commissioner T H M Kumar shared with Times Now,”The aggregators are providing auto-rickshaw services in violation of government regulations. Also, it has come to the notice of the department that customers are being charged higher rates than the rates fixed by the government.”

With this news, a mixed reaction can be seen in the daily commuters in the state of Karnataka. Here are a few tweets depicting the reactions of people to this news.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2022 5:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 7, 2022 5:14 PM IST
