comscore Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister
  • Home
  • News
  • Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister
News

Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister

News

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwat Narayan announced the plan to offer free internet daily at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019.

  • Updated: November 21, 2019 10:05 AM IST
Internet cables connection

Denizens of India’s tech hub will soon have free internet daily for an hour. At the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwat Narayan announced the plans to offer free internet daily. “We require nine months to roll out the free internet plan which had been in demand for the last four years,” Narayan said on Wednesday. In order to roll out the project, the state government has joined forces with ACT Fibernet.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 100 crore and people of Bengaluru will get at least 1 hour of free internet service a day. ACT Fibernet has come forward to install the poles, we will charge a nominal fee and offer power supply, Narayan added. While India has significant jump in mobile data consumption, broadband penetration remains considerably low. However, the commercial operations of Reliance JioFiber announced in August is expected to increase home broadband penetration.

ACT Fibernet revises its broadband plans in Bengaluru: All you need to know

Also Read

ACT Fibernet revises its broadband plans in Bengaluru: All you need to know

By offering free internet services, state government and internet service providers see opportunity to expand home broadband services. A report last year estimated subscriber base of broadband to grow 44 percent. The surge in demand for data is expected to further help grow broadband subscriber base in the country. Google has already made it easier for Indian internet users to connect to data services across 400 railway stations in the country. With internet easily available at railway station, it seems that the internet will soon be available on the streets as well.

India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds in June 2019: Ookla

Also Read

India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds in June 2019: Ookla

It is not clear whether free internet will be available across the city or select posts initially. But, it is a much needed service for Bengaluru, which is referred to as Silicon Valley of India. With a partner like ACT Fibernet, the project seems likely to succeed in deploying free internet access points. ACT is already a major service provider in Bengaluru and it might gain recognition with the new service.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 21, 2019 10:03 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 21, 2019 10:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight
News
Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight
Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free; details

News

Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free; details

WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs: Telegram founder

News

WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs: Telegram founder

PUBG Mobile ban notice has been updated on November 21

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban notice has been updated on November 21

Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister

News

Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister

Most Popular

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight

Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free; details

WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs: Telegram founder

Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister

Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister

News

Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister
Hathway Broadband offers fiber connections starting at Rs 850; details

Telecom

Hathway Broadband offers fiber connections starting at Rs 850; details
Tata Sky Broadband plans revised to offer 100Mbps speed and no FUP limit at Rs 1,100

Telecom

Tata Sky Broadband plans revised to offer 100Mbps speed and no FUP limit at Rs 1,100
BSNL broadband plans without daily capping start at Rs 555

Telecom

BSNL broadband plans without daily capping start at Rs 555
You Broadband 75Mbps unlimited data plan price slashed

Telecom

You Broadband 75Mbps unlimited data plan price slashed

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL Tariff Hike : Vodafone Idea, Airtel और Jio के बाद BSNL ने भी किया टैरिफ बढ़ाने का ऐलान 

भारत में इस राज्य के लोगों को डेली मिलेगी 1 घंटे का फ्री वाई-फाई सर्विस

OnePlus 8 Pro का डिजाइन हुआ लीक, 2 सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा सेंसर

Tata Sky कनेक्शन पर फ्री मिल रही है 3,999 रुपये वाली Amazon Fire TV Stick, चुनने होंगे ये प्लान

Huawei P30 Lite और Huawei Y9 (2019) स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 6,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight
News
Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight
Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free; details

News

Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free; details
WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs: Telegram founder

News

WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs: Telegram founder
Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister

News

Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister
Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know