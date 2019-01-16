Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, data benefits compared

As monthly recharge plans become compulsory to continue using your prepaid mobile number, telecom operators have introduced a number of plans to fit different needs. Plans start at Rs 35 with 28 days validity, and go all the way up to Rs 2,099 or more with 365 days validity. As an added benefit, you also get unlimited calls, daily data and SMS benefits as a part of the plan benefits. Here’s a look at annual prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL.

Reliance Jio yearly prepaid plan

Jio has a plan priced at Rs 1,699, which comes with 365 days validity. The plan offers virtually unlimited local and national calling, and unlimited SMS (cap of 100 per day). In terms of data benefits, the plan ships with 547.5GB 4G data, and a daily cap of 1.5GB. Once the daily limit is hit, Reliance Jio users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.

The telco also has two other plans priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999 with 360 days validity, and ships with 350GB and 750GB data, respectively. The best part of these plans is that there is no daily cap on the data, and they also include unlimited calling and SMS benefits.

Vodafone Idea yearly prepaid plans

Both Vodafone and Idea Cellular have a prepaid plan priced at Rs 1,499, which offers unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS (daily cap of 100 SMS), and 1GB daily 2G/3G/4G data. Once the daily limit is hit, Vodafone users can continue with high-speed internet downloads at 50 paise per MB.

Idea Cellular, on the other hand, charges 4 paise per 10KB (Rs 4/MB) for existing users, and 0.5 paise per 10KB for new users. Also, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 per message, and Rs 1.5 for national, on Idea network.

BSNL yearly prepaid plans

State-run telco, BSNL, has three annual prepaid plans. The first one is priced at Rs 1,312, and it comes with unlimited local and STD calls during the validity period to any network across India (except for those in Mumbai and Delhi). The plan also offers PRBT (personalized ring back tones), 1,000 free SMS and 5GB 2G / 3G data that can be consumed through the validity. The plan is only available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.

The other two plans are priced at Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099, both offering unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, 100 free SMS daily and free PRBT. The only thing changing in these two plans is the data benefit. The Rs 1,699 plan offers 2GB daily 2G/3G data, whereas the Rs 2,099 plan offers daily 4GB data, and after the daily limit is hit, speed is throttled down to 80Kbps.