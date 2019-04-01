Best April Fool's Day pranks from tech companies like Google, OnePlus, Amazon and more

Today is April Fools’ Day, which means like every other year, you have to be careful of tech companies as on this day they try to show their creativity and play pranks with April Fools’ Day stunt. So, be careful of what you read on the web today otherwise you might end being a victim of April Fools’ Day. Several tech giants, including Google, OnePlus, Amazon, JBL, T-mobile and others have created and teased some new products which seem hard to believe. Here’s a look at the best April Fools’ Day 2019 pranks from tech companies.

Google

Google created a few weird and hilarious April Fools’ Day pranks. One of the pranks included a new feature, called Screen Cleaner, in Files app. Google claims that the new feature will help wash away all the dirt on your smartphone’s screen by using a ‘Smudge Detector API’ and then wipe it clean with Haptic micromovement generators.

Another one that Google shared was its virtual Assistant’s ability to speak to plants. The search giant introduced Google Tulip, which is a smart home speaker, based on neural machine translation. With the help of this device, one will be able to check when a plant needs water, light, or just some space, as per the video.

OnePlus

OnePlus is contributing its share to this year’s April Fools’ Day pranks. The Chinese company launched its own electric car, dubbed as Warp Car. OnePlus hilariously explains that the car’s Warp Car Charge feature will help top up the car in just 20 minutes. Other innovative features include gesture-based controls, airplane mode, and more.

T-mobile

Apart from OnePlus and Google, T-mobile, which is one of the major telecom carriers in the US, has also joined the April Fools’ Day prank club. The company has launched T-Mobile Phone BoothE, which is basically a soundproof phone booth. With this, the company says you can get your privacy and talk to anyone openly with your smartphone in the public place without feeling awkward.

JBL



JBL has also shown its creativity. The company, which is known for offering affordable audio products, created a new version of its PartyBox 300 speaker, which will help combat noise pollution. As per the company, the speaker will emit a frequency that only millennials can hear. Confused? check the video below. “With this new technology, avid millennial partiers are able to start a party anywhere and disregard noise pollution. Of course, we haven’t forgotten about our older demographic. We’ll be launching the JBL Baby Boomerbox early next year,” said JBL’s professor April J Basey-Love.

Amazon

Amazon also joined the April Fools’ Day bandwagon and introduced Petlexa, a speaker meant for dogs, cats and other pets. “The Petlexa feature allows dogs, cats, and other animals to communicate with Alexa just like you do. The Petlexa feature gives pets the freedom to place orders from Amazon, and to activate smart home enabled toys,” wrote Amazon on their adorable spoof video for April Fool’s Day.

Duolingo

Duolingo is a popular language-learning app. The company added a new feature to its platform, which is called “push” notifications to the real world. With Duolingo Push feature, the company’s owl mascot Duo will reportedly start showing up in the real world, and will not let you miss any of your daily learning lessons.