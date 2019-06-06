ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 5 big-screen budget smart TVs you can buy right now

There has never been a better time to buy a new television. After the explosion of smartphone brands in the country, TV manufacturers are turning India into a competitive marketplace from around the world. The idea has gained wings after Xiaomi successfully sold two million Mi TVs in India in just 14 months. Now, TV brands such as Thomson, TCL’s iFFalcon, MarQ and Vu are trying to make the most of this opportunity. One more reason helping these TV brands is the ongoing cricket mania. After IPL 2019, Indian Cricket team is playing ICC Cricket World Cup in England. The games are so big that it warrants a big TV in your living room. So, if you are planning to buy a new TV to watch Cricket World Cup then here are the top options that won’t put a dent on your budget.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro

Xiaomi has disrupted the smartphone market in India in an unprecedented way, and it has its sights set on the TV segment dominated by Samsung, LG and Sony. The company has already sold over 2 million Mi TVs in India and this Cricket World Cup, Xiaomi Mi TVs should on top of your list. The Mi TVs are definitely affordable for the features they offer but do so without compromising on features or quality.

When it comes to buying a new TV to watch the Cricket World Cup, going bigger is better. While it is advisable to buy a new TV based on your living space, a 40-inch or bigger screen size would be ideal for most use case. The 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro is priced at Rs 22,999 while the 49-inch model is priced at Rs 29,999. Both the models feature a Full HD display but the 49-inch model also supports HDR. They also come with up to three USB ports, three HDMI ports, one AV port, Ethernet, WiFi and S/PDIF Out. They also run PatchWall UI, which smartly aggregates content from different sources.

Thomson UD9 40-inch 4K UHD LED TV

Thomsom’s 40-inch TV in the UD9 series is the cheapest 4K TV in the market. While most content are produced in HD resolution, having those extra pixels help while watching content from streaming services like Netflix. The 4K Smart LED TV features a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels with 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI port, two USB ports, native apps for Netflix and Hotstar. It has a 20W speaker output and comes with one year warranty. The TV is priced at Rs 20,999 and comes with up to 8,000 off on exchange and no cost EMI options on Flipkart.

MarQ 43-inch Android TV

MarQ is the sub-brand of Flipkart and its 43-inch Android TV is one of the best in its lineup. The 43-inch TV priced at Rs 28,999 features a 4K Ultra HD panel supporting resolution of 3840×2160 pixels at 60Hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI ports and two USB ports and a 20W speaker output. It comes with one year warranty, and up to Rs 8,000 off on exchange.

iFFalcon 40-inch LED Smart Android TV

iFFalcon by TCL is trying to mimic the success of Xiaomi in the TV market. It offers a wide array of choices but its 40-inch Full HD LED TV priced at Rs 18,999 would suit the needs of most consumers. Its a Smart TV running Android and comes with support for Android apps and is pre-installed with Netflix. While it may be expensive compared to Thomson, its panel is deemed to be better. iFFalcon offers one year warranty and like other models, customers can get up to Rs 8,000 off on exchange.

Vu Pixelight 50-inch Ultra HD LED TV

Vu is the local brand that has seen success in the Indian market against established brands like Samsung and Sony even before Xiaomi decided to disrupt it. Its Pixelight series is aimed to offer 4K TVs at affordable price points and the 50-inch model priced at Rs 28,999 hits the sweet spot. As the name gives away, we are looking at a 50-inch Ultra HD panel with resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. It comes installed with Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube apps and can be a hot key on remote. The TV has one year warranty and offers three HDMI ports, two USB ports and a 24W speaker output.