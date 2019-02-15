Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best prepaid data top-up plans under Rs 100

The telecom landscape in India has completely changed after Reliance Jio’s debut. And now, as the pressure on incumbent telcos rising due to price vs data war, companies have done away with lifetime free incoming scheme, and introduced minimum prepaid recharge plans. You now need to make a refill of at least Rs 24, which extends your validity by 28 days, but it does not give you any voice or data benefits. If you’ve been doing a minimum prepaid recharge, and looking a data top-up plan under Rs 100, here are the best plans you can go for.

Reliance Jio

Starting with Reliance Jio, there are four data top-up plans. The basic one is priced at Rs 11 and it offers 400MB data. The next one is priced at Rs 21 and comes with 1GB data. For those with higher data needs, there is Rs 51 and Rs 101 top-up packs too, offering 3GB and 6GB data, respectively.

The data top-up plans have the same validity as your existing plan. For instance, if your current prepaid recharge is valid for 28 days, the data top-up will also have the same validity. In case, you do a data top-up mid-way, say on 15th day, the data pack will be valid for 13 days.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone has a bunch of data top-ups under Rs 100, each offering different set of benefits, and validity. The most affordable one is priced at Rs 16, which offers 1GB data, and comes with a validity of one-day. There is one more plan priced at Rs 47 which offers 3GB data and one day validity. Then the next plan is priced at Rs 92, which is valid for 7 days and offers 6GB data.

For those looking for a data top-up plan with 28 days validity, there are three plans to choose from. The first one is priced at Rs 29 and it offers 500MB data, the second one is priced at Rs 49 and offers 1GB data, and the last one is priced at Rs 98 and offers 3GB data.

Airtel

Airtel has a total of three data top-up packs under Rs 100 you can choose from. The most affordable one is priced at Rs 49 which gives one-day validity and 3GB data. The next one is priced at Rs 92 which offers 6GB data and 7 days validity. The last one is priced at Rs 98 which offers 28 days validity and comes with 3GB data.