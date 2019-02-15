comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best prepaid data top-up plans under Rs 100
News

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best prepaid data top-up plans under Rs 100

News

Here are the best data top-up plans to go along with minimum prepaid recharge plans.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 6:25 PM IST
smartphone user feat

The telecom landscape in India has completely changed after Reliance Jio’s debut. And now, as the pressure on incumbent telcos rising due to price vs data war, companies have done away with lifetime free incoming scheme, and introduced minimum prepaid recharge plans. You now need to make a refill of at least Rs 24, which extends your validity by 28 days, but it does not give you any voice or data benefits. If you’ve been doing a minimum prepaid recharge, and looking a data top-up plan under Rs 100, here are the best plans you can go for.

Reliance Jio

Starting with Reliance Jio, there are four data top-up plans. The basic one is priced at Rs 11 and it offers 400MB data. The next one is priced at Rs 21 and comes with 1GB data. For those with higher data needs, there is Rs 51 and Rs 101 top-up packs too, offering 3GB and 6GB data, respectively.

Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular phase out prepaid talk time recharges; here are bonus plans under Rs 100 to opt for

Also Read

Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular phase out prepaid talk time recharges; here are bonus plans under Rs 100 to opt for

The data top-up plans have the same validity as your existing plan. For instance, if your current prepaid recharge is valid for 28 days, the data top-up will also have the same validity. In case, you do a data top-up mid-way, say on 15th day, the data pack will be valid for 13 days.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans with validity of 80 days and more

Also Read

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans with validity of 80 days and more

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone has a bunch of data top-ups under Rs 100, each offering different set of benefits, and validity. The most affordable one is priced at Rs 16, which offers 1GB data, and comes with a validity of one-day. There is one more plan priced at Rs 47 which offers 3GB data and one day validity. Then the next plan is priced at Rs 92, which is valid for 7 days and offers 6GB data.

Vodafone offering 1GB data, unlimited voice calls for Rs 119: All you need to know

Also Read

Vodafone offering 1GB data, unlimited voice calls for Rs 119: All you need to know

For those looking for a data top-up plan with 28 days validity, there are three plans to choose from. The first one is priced at Rs 29 and it offers 500MB data, the second one is priced at Rs 49 and offers 1GB data, and the last one is priced at Rs 98 and offers 3GB data.

Airtel revises Rs 119 prepaid plan; offers unlimited calls, 28 days validity and more

Also Read

Airtel revises Rs 119 prepaid plan; offers unlimited calls, 28 days validity and more

Airtel

Airtel has a total of three data top-up packs under Rs 100 you can choose from. The most affordable one is priced at Rs 49 which gives one-day validity and 3GB data. The next one is priced at Rs 92 which offers 6GB data and 7 days validity. The last one is priced at Rs 98 which offers 28 days validity and comes with 3GB data.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 6:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released
thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19

Editor's Pick

Hackers used PUBG to communicate for a $2.4 million heist
Gaming
Hackers used PUBG to communicate for a $2.4 million heist
Facebook keeps a track of users that it considers a threat with its apps

News

Facebook keeps a track of users that it considers a threat with its apps

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best data plans under Rs 100

News

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best data plans under Rs 100

Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day

Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO

Sponsored

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Facebook keeps a track of users that it considers a threat with its apps

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best data plans under Rs 100

Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO

Over 150 handset manufacturing units set up in India in 4 years: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 stable Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best data plans under Rs 100

News

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best data plans under Rs 100
ACT Fibernet to expand into more cities; play in gaming to boost business

News

ACT Fibernet to expand into more cities; play in gaming to boost business
Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan
Valentine's Day 2019: Reliance Jio mocks Airtel, Vodafone and Idea in style on Twitter

News

Valentine's Day 2019: Reliance Jio mocks Airtel, Vodafone and Idea in style on Twitter
Airtel expands 4G network coverage in Mumbai

News

Airtel expands 4G network coverage in Mumbai

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Quiz 15 February 2019: अमेजन यूजर्स 5 सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 10,000 रुपये

Nokia 5.1 Plus को मिली नई अपडेट, लेटेस्ट सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिले कई सुधार

Realme 2 Pro स्मार्टफोन 1,000 रुपये हुआ सस्ता, अब मिल रहा इतने में

Moto G7 Power आज होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और उपलब्धता

Valentine's Day 2019: जियो ने एयरटेल, वोडाफोन और आइडिया पर यूं ली चुटकी

News

Facebook keeps a track of users that it considers a threat with its apps
News
Facebook keeps a track of users that it considers a threat with its apps
Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best data plans under Rs 100

News

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best data plans under Rs 100
Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO
Over 150 handset manufacturing units set up in India in 4 years: Report

News

Over 150 handset manufacturing units set up in India in 4 years: Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 stable Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 stable Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out